IT People Network Announces Key C-Suite Hires

AURORA, Ill., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IT People Network (ITPN), one of the fastest growing IT firms offering advisory, consulting and IT competency services to Fortune 500 and mid-size businesses globally recently added to its executive team.

Former AIG and Athene executive Charlie Turri joined the company as Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Aditi Paul, a 20-year veteran in corporate and agency marketing, was hired as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

"IT People Network is thrilled to have the expert leadership and experience of Charlie Turri and Aditi Paul to draw upon as we are poised to change the landscape of the IT consulting and services management industry," said Amit Dutta, CEO IT People Network. "Their stellar backgrounds and management styles will help guide IT People Network as we continue to grow exponentially."

Prior to joining IT People Network, Turri served as a Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for Denim Labs, Inc., an early stage fintech startup focused on digitally enabling financial services companies. At Denim he built an award-winning web-based product, and scaled out both the engineering team and the technical stack. During his time at both Athene and AIG, Turri collaborated with company leadership to set the strategy for application development, information security, data management, and infrastructure groups. He also led the design and execution of numerous technology solutions, including a first-of-its-kind mobile app that transformed the process of issuing an insurance policy across the industry.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Paul directs ITPN's integrated marketing strategy with overall management of marketing operations and media relations.

She brings a wealth of experience gained from growing brands like AT&T, Hitachi, George Washington University Medical Center, Bellevue Medical Center, GE, Caterpillar, Siemens, Bosch, Pirelli, and Procter & Gamble. Paul is an expert at creating go to market plans, ensuring flawless implementation of marketing automation and demand generation strategies to grow business quickly and effectively.

ABOUT IT People Network

ITPeopleNetwork is one of the fastest growing niche American information technology firms that offers advisory, consulting and end-to-end IT competency services (Digital Transformation, Infrastructure, Applications, AppSec, DevSecOps, Automation, Information Security and Project Management) to Fortune 500 and mid-size companies across the U.S. and Europe. Providing the right business and IT solutions and high-caliber consultants quickly and at the best price is an integral component of IT People Network's business strategy and operating model. IT People Network's guiding principles stand on five pillars: high performance leadership, pioneering expertise, integrity, commitment and top-quality results, with each one focused around extending maximum business value and service satisfaction to our customers.

