IT Professional Services Market to grow by USD 461.56 billion between 2022 - 2027|The increase in digital transformation drives market growth - Technavio

IT Professional Services Market to grow by USD 461.56 billion between 2022 - 2027|The increase in digital transformation drives market growth

15 Sep, 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT Professional Services Market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 9.09% during the forecast period. The IT professional services market is driven by the widespread adoption of digital transformation. This involves integrating technology into various aspects of business, adapting to new customer expectations, and utilizing the cloud for data management. IT professional services play a significant role in facilitating this transformation, helping companies to optimize operations and leverage data-driven insights for competitive advantage. Download the free sample report now for detailed market insight.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global IT Professional Services Market 2023-2027
Challenges to be faced by the IT Professional Services Market

A significant challenge of the IT Professional Services market is the shortage of skilled IT professionals. It is particularly acute in areas such as cybersecurity, data analytics, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and software development. The rapidly evolving nature of technology necessitates continuous learning and upskilling for professionals to remain relevant. Furthermore, educational institutions often struggle to keep their curricula aligned with the latest industry trends, resulting in a gap between graduates' skills and employers' needs. Additionally, many companies require IT professionals with industry-specific experience, further increasing the skills gap. This shortage of skilled IT professionals set a significant obstacle to the market's growth between the forecast period.

Segmentation of IT Professional Services Market

The IT professional services market is segmented by type (Project-oriented services, Information technology outsourcing, IT supporting and training services, and Enterprise cloud computing services), end-user (Large enterprises, Small, and medium enterprises), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 

The project-oriented services segment is expected to contribute to the market share during the forecast period. Within the global IT professional services market, project-oriented services refer to the provision of IT services on a project-by-project basis, usually with well-defined objectives, timelines, and deliverables. These services are tailored to address unique business requirements and are sought after by organizations when they need specialized expertise, resources, and technical skills for specific IT projects.

Key Companies in the IT Professional Services Market

  • Accenture Plc
  • Amazon.com Inc.
  • Atos SE
  • Capgemini Service SAS
  • CGI Inc.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
  • Dell Technologies Inc.
  • Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
  • Fujitsu Ltd.
  • HCL Technologies Ltd.
  • Infosys Ltd.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • Salesforce Inc.
  • SAP SE
  • Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
  • Wipro Ltd.

IT Professional Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.09%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 461.56 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

8.67

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, CGI Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Type
  7. Market Segmentation by End-User
  8. Customer Landscape
  9. Geographic Landscape
  10. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  11. Company Landscape
  12. Company Analysis
  13. Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

