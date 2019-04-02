IT Pros Spring into Action with Actifio's Latest Cloud-Focused Webinar Series

WALTHAM, Mass., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifio , the pioneer of copy data management software, today announced four new live webinars that will take place throughout April and May. These webinars will provide valuable insight into some of today's most pressing challenges for data-intensive organizations.

Actifio's upcoming webinar series includes the following events:

Biggest Myths about Cloud Disaster Recovery ( Thursday, April 4 – 11:30 a.m. ET ): While the cloud provides a high level of flexibility and scalability, there are still many organizations running workloads on-premises with a limited disaster recover strategy. Session attendees will learn about the most common myths associated with cloud disaster recovery, as well as how to build a cost-effective DR strategy.

Actifio GO for Google Cloud ( Thursday, April 18 – 11:30 a.m. ET ): Delivered by Actifio's Director of Product Marketing, Jason Brown , this webinar will provide an overview of Actifio GO and its capabilities specifically for Google Cloud Platform, showing how enterprises can eliminate on-premises backup storage, reduce operational burden by 50%, and take advantage of the scalability and TCO benefits of cloud object storage.

Pros and Cons of SAP HANA Snapshot Backups vs Backint ( Thursday, May 9 – 11:30 a.m. ET ): As SAP HANA continues to be the center of our current technology revolution, having an effective backup strategy ready for use is more vital than ever before. With two of the most common approaches to native SAP protection being the use of SAPA Snapshots and using the Backint API, this webinar will help participants understand which (or both) of these is best aligned with your organization's current and future needs.

In Memory vs Relational vs No SQL Databases ( Thursday, May 23 – 11:30 a.m. ET ): As the database landscape continues to evolve as traditional RDMS databases (Oracle, SQL), in-memory (SAP HANA) and NoSQL (MongoDB) grow in popularity, this webinar will take a deep dive into each offering and provide insight on which is best suited for your use case.

To register for any of Actifio's upcoming webinars, please visit the website or click on the registration links above.

