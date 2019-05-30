IT Revolution Announces 'Accelerate' Book Wins Shingo Publication Award

PORTLAND, Ore., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Revolution, the industry leader for advancing DevOps, today announced that Accelerate: The Science of Lean Software and DevOps: Building and Scaling High Performing Technology Organizations has won the prestigious Shingo Publication Award from The Shingo Institute . This award recognizes and promotes writing that has had a significant impact and advances the body of knowledge regarding lean practices and operational excellence.

Published March 2018, Accelerate helps business and technology leaders discover how to measure the performance of their teams and which capabilities they should invest in to drive higher performance across an organization. For years, it's been said that the performance of software delivery teams doesn't matter to organizations—that it can't provide a competitive advantage. Accelerate challenges that assumption with evidence from four years of research, including rigorous methods to measure software delivery performance - and what drives it. The book presents both the findings and the science behind that research and gives readers ideas for how to measure the performance of their teams, and what capabilities they should invest in to drive higher results.

Paperback, eBook and Audio editions of Accelerate are available to order at ( https://itrevolution.com/book/accelerate/ ).

"We're thrilled and honored to receive the Shingo Publication Award," said Dr. Nicole Forsgren, research and strategy at Google, and co-author of Accelerate. "The methods and metrics that are recognized in Accelerate validate the important role that software development and delivery plays in organizational performance and productivity. As researchers, it is exciting to help business leaders pinpoint the capabilities that truly matter in driving successful digital transformation."

"Our goal with Accelerate from day one was to provide an evidence-based framework to organizations grappling with the challenges of digital transformation," said Jez Humble, cloud advocate at Google, also co-author of The DevOps Handbook, Lean Enterprise, and the Jolt Award-winning Continuous Delivery. "Being recognized by the Shingo Institute is an honor and underscores just how important it is to measure progress on delivering software products and services with speed and stability, and the capabilities that drive those outcomes."

"Accelerate is the culmination of years of research that Dr. Nicole Forsgren, Jez Humble and I performed over six years to understand and better measure software delivery performance," said Gene Kim, founder of IT Revolution and co-author of The Phoenix Project, and The DevOps Handbook. "We're absolutely thrilled how the book has resonated with business and technology leaders focused on achieving DevOps outcomes. Thank you to the Shingo Institute for this amazing recognition."

Additional Resources

For biographical information and headshots of the authors, visit ( https://itrevolution.com/book/accelerate/ )

) To start reading Accelerate , download a free excerpt at ( https://dl.orangedox.com/excerpt-accelerate )

, download a free excerpt at ( ) To start listing to an excerpt of the Accelerate audiobook, visit ( https://soundcloud.com/itrevolution/sets/accelerate-the-science-of )

audiobook, visit ( ) To access bonus material for Accelerate , visit ( https://dl.orangedox.com/HowtoTransform )

, visit ( ) To download the companion PDF to the audiobook, visit ( https://dl.orangedox.com/accelerate-audio-pdf )

) To receive a free eBook of Dr. Nicole Forsgren's presentation at DevOps Enterprise Summit San Francisco 2017, visit ( https://itrevolution.com/book/accelerate/ )

presentation at DevOps Enterprise Summit San Francisco 2017, visit ( ) For more titles by IT Revolution, visit ( https://itrevolution.com/devops-books/ )

Share This: IT Revolution (@ITRevBooks) Announces 'Accelerate' Book Wins @ShingoPrize Publication Award https://itrevolution.com/book/accelerate/ @nicolefv @jezhumble @RealGeneKim

About IT Revolution

IT Revolution assembles technology leaders and practitioners through publishing, events, and research. Our goal is to elevate the state of technology work, quantify the economic and human costs associated with suboptimal IT performance, and to improve the lives of technology professionals.

Contact:

Terri Douglas

Catapult PR-IR

303-581-7760, ext. 18

tdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com

SOURCE IT Revolution

Related Links

http://www.itrevolution.com

