IT Revolution Announces DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas 2019 Call for Presentations & Blind Bird Registration

PORTLAND, Ore., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Revolution, the industry leader for advancing DevOps, today opened its call for papers for DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas 2019 ( https://events.itrevolution.com/us/ ). Hosted at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas from October 28-30, the DevOps Enterprise Summit is the premier industry event for technology and business leaders to gather for three days of immersive learning about IT transformation practices. Presentation proposals may be submitted through the event website ( http://bit.ly/DOES19USCFP ) before the submission portal closes on May 27, 2019.

IT Revolution has also opened blind bird registration for DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas. To get the best price of admission, attendees should register no later than May 27 at ( http://bit.ly/DOES19USBB ). Blind bird registration is highly encouraged as the event is expected to sell out early.

"Since the inaugural DevOps Enterprise Summit in 2014, we've continued to document the progress of the ongoing DevOps transformation journeys directly from the technology and business leaders of large, complex organizations," said Gene Kim, founder of IT Revolution and co-author of The Phoenix Project, The DevOps Handbook and Accelerate. "Our goal is to help companies and the millions of IT professionals around the world use proven DevOps patterns and practices to perform at the highest level, and ultimately win in today's software-driven economy."

What is the DevOps Enterprise Summit?

DevOps Enterprise Summit is a conference for technology and business leaders who are transforming how large, complex organizations deliver software to help their organizations win in the marketplace.

Entering its sixth year in the United States, its goal is to accelerate DevOps adoption and increase the likelihood of those initiatives succeeding, and to help enable the cultural norms, technical practices, and architectures that help organizations achieve the highest levels of performance.

Through keynotes, breakout sessions, collaborative workshops, networking opportunities and space to interact within an expo hall, attendees gain insights into the evolving technical and architectural methods needed to lead widespread change efforts in large organizations. Gene Kim and the programming committee are requesting speaking submissions related to the following topics:

Experience Reports from Top Global Brands

Spanning the Business and Technology Divide

Next Generation Operations and Infrastructure

Overcoming Old Ways Of Working (e.g. Infosec, Compliance, ITIL, Project Management, Audit)

Dynamic Learning Organizations

Leadership Lessons, Transformational Leadership, Recognition, and Human Resources

For more information about DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas, please visit: ( https://events.itrevolution.com/us/ ).

About IT Revolution

IT Revolution assembles technology leaders and practitioners through publishing, events, and research. Our goal is to elevate the state of technology work, quantify the economic and human costs associated with suboptimal IT performance, and to improve the lives of technology professionals.

