IT Revolution Announces Early Bird Registration, First Speakers for DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas 2019

PORTLAND, Ore., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Revolution, the industry leader for advancing DevOps, today announced the first round of speakers for DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas 2019 ( https://events.itrevolution.com/us/ ). The event takes place at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas from October 28-30. Technology and business leaders from around the world attend each year to understand modern development and IT Operations practices to enhance their DevOps transformation journeys through enterprise experience reports, subject domain experts, research and more.

Attendees can now get discounted registration through Early Bird pricing for a limited time. To register, visit https://events.itrevolution.com/us/register/ before the offer expires.

"Like all previous years, the entire programming committee is amazed by and appreciates the experience and cumulative knowledge reflected in the call for submissions for DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas," said Gene Kim, founder of IT Revolution and co-author of several books including, The Phoenix Project, The DevOps Handbook, Accelerate and the upcoming The Unicorn Project. "We'll be selecting the experts in the domains that the DevOps Enterprise community needs, and experience reports from technology leaders transforming their large, complex organizations, sharing their lessons learned."

The first round of speakers for the DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas 2019 include:

Andre Martin VP/CLO, Learning and Development, Target

VP/CLO, Learning and Development, Target Erica Morrison , Executive Director, Software Development, CSG

, Executive Director, Software Development, CSG Scott Prugh , Chief Architect & VP Software Development, CSG

What is the DevOps Enterprise Summit?

DevOps Enterprise Summit is a conference for technology and business leaders who are transforming how large, complex organizations deliver software to help their organizations win in the marketplace.

Entering its sixth year in the United States, its goal is to accelerate DevOps adoption and increase the likelihood of those initiatives succeeding, and to help enable the cultural norms, technical practices, and architectures that help organizations achieve the highest levels of performance.

Through keynotes, breakout sessions, collaborative workshops, networking opportunities and space to interact within an expo hall, attendees gain insights into the evolving technical and architectural methods needed to lead widespread change efforts in large organizations.

For more information about DOES19 Las Vegas, please visit: ( https://events.itrevolution.com/us/ ).

Share This: IT Revolution Announces Early Bird registration and 1st round of speakers for #DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas 2019. Register today to see @ericarmorrison, @ScottPrugh and Andre Martin from @Target speak | @DOES_USA #DOES19

About IT Revolution

IT Revolution assembles technology leaders and practitioners through publishing, events, and research. Our goal is to elevate the state of technology work, quantify the economic and human costs associated with suboptimal IT performance, and to improve the lives of technology professionals.

Contact:

Jeremy Douglas

Catapult PR-IR

303-581-7760, ext. 16

jdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com

SOURCE IT Revolution

Related Links

https://itrevolution.com

