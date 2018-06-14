IT Revolution Announces First Round of Speakers, Early Bird Registration for DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas 2018

Early Bird pricing is now available for DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas 2018. Register before July 13 for discounted pricing: (https://events.itrevolution.com/us/register/). Early registration is highly recommended as this event has sold out all prior years.

The first round of speakers for the Las Vegas agenda includes:

Pauly Comtois , Vice President, Development and Operations, Hearst

Jason Cox , Director, Systems Engineering, The Walt Disney Company

Dr. Nicole Forsgren , CEO and Chief Scientist, DevOps Research and Assessment (DORA)

Courtney Kissler , Vice President, Nike Digital Platform Engineering, Nike

Thomas Limoncelli , SRE Manager, Stack Overflow, Inc.

Charity Majors , CEO and Co-Founder, Honeycomb

Dr. Topo Pal , Senior Director & Sr. Engineering Fellow, Capital One

Jeffrey Snover , Technical Fellow and Chief Architect for Azure Storage & Cloud Edge, Microsoft

Dr. Steven Spear , Senior Lecturer, MIT Sloan School of Management , Principal, High Velocity Edge

"We are thrilled to reveal our exciting, first round of speakers for the DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas," said Gene Kim, founder of IT Revolution and co-author of The Phoenix Project, The DevOps Handbook and Accelerate. "This year, we are focusing on many of the challenges that technology leaders face as they transform how work is done, often facing obstacles outside of Dev and Ops. These include project management and funding models, product management, compliance officers and regulators. It's an exciting time to be a part of this movement as we broaden our sessions to focus on what leaders most need to know to succeed."

About the DevOps Enterprise Summit

The DevOps Enterprise Summit is a conference for technology and business leaders who are transforming how large, complex organizations deliver and operate software to help their organizations win in the marketplace.

Entering its third year in Europe and fifth year in the US, its goal is to accelerate DevOps adoption and increase the likelihood of those initiatives succeeding, enabling the cultural norms, technical practices and architectures that help organizations achieve the highest levels of performance.

The event features experience report and subject matter expert talks from technology leaders at top global brands that leverage DevOps to thrive within today's software-driven economy. Through keynotes, breakout sessions, collaborative workshops and space to interact within an expo hall, attendees gain insights into the evolving technical and architectural practices and the methods needed to lead widespread change efforts in large organizations.

About IT Revolution

IT Revolution assembles technology leaders and practitioners through publishing, events, and research. Our goal is to elevate the state of technology work, quantify the economic and human costs associated with suboptimal IT performance, and to improve the lives of IT professionals.

