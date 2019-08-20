IT Revolution Announces New Book, 'Team Topologies: Organizing Business and Technology Teams for Fast Flow'

Paperback, eBook and Audio editions of Team Topologies are now available for pre-order. To order, visit: ( https://itrevolution.com/team-topologies/ ).

"Matthew Skelton and Manuel Pais have written a wonderful and pragmatic book about team structure patterns, describing their characteristics, success factors and their pitfalls," said Gene Kim, founder of IT Revolution, author of the upcoming book, The Unicorn Project, and co-author of The Phoenix Project, The DevOps Handbook and Accelerate. "Team Topologies is a must-read for anyone building or maintaining software systems, and helps expand our understanding of organizational architecture through a pragmatic guide that enables teams to be more effective at value delivery for the business."

"Successful organizations have realized that building and running software systems need awareness of the sociotechnical context: people plus tech," said Manuel Pais, co-author of Team Topologies. "Our book helps organizations to adopt a sociotechnical approach by considering Conway's Law, team cognitive load, and team-first software boundaries. These all help to make software delivery more sustainable for the business."

"A team-first approach to software systems is essential for success in today's fast-moving business environment," said Matthew Skelton, co-author of Team Topologies. "Our book was inspired and informed by our work organizations around the world (US, Europe, China) and many companies struggle to make software delivery effective because team boundaries and behaviors are poorly defined. Our book provides valuable patterns and guidance to help teams succeed at software."

To download a book excerpt, listen to an audiobook excerpt or to download the audiobook companion of Team Topologies, visit: ( https://itrevolution.com/team-topologies/ ).

About the Book and Authors

Effective software teams are essential for any organization to deliver value continuously and sustainably. But how does a leader build the best team organization for specific goals, culture, and needs?

Team Topologies is a major step forward in organizational design for software, presenting a well-defined way for teams to interact and interrelate that helps make the resulting software architecture clearer and more sustainable, turning inter-team problems into valuable signals for the self-steering organization.

This book is for anyone who cares about the effectiveness of the delivery and operations of software systems: C-level leaders (including CTOs/CIOs, CEOs, CFOs, and so on,) managers, heads of department, software architects and systems architects involved in building or running software systems who needs to make the delivery and running of those systems more effective.

Book Review Quotes :

"Team Topologies provides fresh insights on how to anticipate and adapt to market and technology changes. To survive, enterprises need to unlearn existing command and control structures and instead move authority to leaders with the best information to take action and respond. This book will help executives and business leaders focus on the key strategies of high-performance teams to effectively address the needs of today and the evolving landscape of tomorrow."

—Barry O'Reilly, Founder of ExecCamp, Business Advisor, and Author of Unlearn and Lean Enterprise

"Matthew Skelton and Manuel Pais say 'Team Topologies is meant to be a functional book'—and it is. It's well constructed and signposted, based in sound thinking, and challenges readers to assume, like them, that an organization is a socio-technical system or ecosystem. From this assumption comes practical suggestions, no prescriptions, and skill in explaining an approach that provides for effective tech/human organization design. For anyone in the tech/organization design field, [Team Topologies is] well worth reading."

—Dr. Naomi Stanford, Organization Design Practitioner, Teacher, and Author

Additional Resources :

To learn more about Team Topologies and its authors, visit: ( https://teamtopologies.com/ )

and its authors, visit: ( ) To start reading Team Topologies , download a free excerpt at ( https://itrevolution.com//team-topologies/ )

, download a free excerpt at ( ) To start listening to an excerpt of the audiobook, visit: ( https://soundcloud.com/itrevolution/sets/team-topologies-organizing-business-and-technology-teams-for-fast-flow )

) For biographical information and a headshot of Matthew Skelton , visit: ( https://itrevolution.com/faculty/matthew-skelton/ )

, visit: ( ) For biographical information and a headshot of Manuel Pais , visit: ( https://itrevolution.com/faculty/manuel-pais/ )

, visit: ( ) To view Matthew Skelton and Manuel Pais present "Monoliths vs Microservices is Missing the Point—Start with Team Cognitive Load" at DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2019, visit ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=haejb5rzKsM )

and present "Monoliths vs Microservices is Missing the Point—Start with Team Cognitive Load" at DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2019, visit ( ) For more books from IT Revolution, visit ( https://itrevolution.com/devops-books/ )

Share This: Order 'Team Topologies' today! @matthewpskelton and @manupaisable created a model for #orgdesign and team interaction based on 4 fundamental team types + 3 team interaction patterns https://itrevolution.com/team-topologies/ #TTOP @ITRevBooks

About IT Revolution

IT Revolution assembles technology leaders and practitioners through publishing, events, and research. Our goal is to elevate the state of technology work, quantify the economic and human costs associated with suboptimal IT performance, and to improve the lives of technology professionals.

Contact:

Jeremy Douglas

Catapult PR-IR

303-581-7760, ext. 16

jdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com

SOURCE IT Revolution

Related Links

http://itrevolution.com

