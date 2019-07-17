IT Revolution Announces Speakers from Deloitte, Google, IBM, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman for DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas 2019

PORTLAND, Ore., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Revolution , the industry leader for advancing DevOps, today announced new speakers for DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas 2019 ( http://bit.ly/DOES19LVSPEAKERS ). Hosted at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas from October 28-30, the DevOps Enterprise Summit is the premier industry event for technology and business leaders to gather for three days of immersive learning about IT transformation practices.

Additionally, all of the presentation videos, slide decks and photos from DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2019 are now available on-demand. The largest European event ever hosted by IT Revolution brought together more than 1,000 attendees to highlight the heroic DevOps transformation journeys of large, complex organizations. The event created numerous learning opportunities from leading subject domain experts and provided a forum for attendees to network with one another each day of the event.

Watch videos of the presentations: ( http://bit.ly/DOESLONVIDEOS )

Download the speakers' slide decks: ( http://bit.ly/DOESLONSLIDES )

View photos from the event: ( http://bit.ly/DOESLONPHOTOS )

The DevOps Enterprise Summit is a conference for technology and business leaders who are transforming how large, complex organizations deliver software to help their organizations win in the marketplace.

Entering its sixth year in the United States, its goal is to accelerate DevOps adoption and increase the likelihood of those initiatives succeeding, and to help enable the cultural norms, technical practices, and architectures that help organizations achieve the highest levels of performance.

The latest business and technology leaders confirmed to present during the 2019 Las Vegas program include:

Dr. Nicole Forsgren , Head of DORA, Google

, Head of DORA, Google Suzette Johnson , Northrop Grumman Fellow, Northrup Grumman

, Northrop Grumman Fellow, Rosalind Radcliffe , Distinguished Engineer, Chief Architect for DevOps for Enterprise Systems, IBM

, Distinguished Engineer, Chief Architect for DevOps for Enterprise Systems, IBM Jonathan Smart , Partner, Enterprise Agility, Deloitte

, Partner, Enterprise Agility, Deloitte Dr. Steve Spear , Principal, HVC, LLC

, Principal, HVC, LLC Leon Stigter , Developer Advocate, JFrog

, Developer Advocate, JFrog Robin Yeman, Lockheed Martin Fellow, Lockheed Martin

"Of course, our goal is to create the best programming ever — which presents a worthy challenge for the programming committee, since we all thought that the DevOps Enterprise Summit London was the best yet," said Gene Kim, founder of IT Revolution, author of The Unicorn Project and co-author of The Phoenix Project, The DevOps Handbook and Accelerate. "One of the hallmarks of the DevOps Enterprise Summit is its commitment to spotlighting experience reports because as leaders we must learn from watching how other people in similar situations solve problems. By doing this, we help create a community of fellow travelers who are actively helping each other."

To attend DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas 2019, register at ( http://bit.ly/DOES19LASVEGAS ) before the conference sells out.

Share This: DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas 2019 Adds New Speakers, Releases videos, slides and photos from #DOES19 London. For more info, visit http://bit.ly/DOES19LV @DOES_USA @DOES_EUR

About IT Revolution

IT Revolution assembles technology leaders and practitioners through publishing, events, and research. Our goal is to elevate the state of technology work, quantify the economic and human costs associated with suboptimal IT performance, and to improve the lives of technology professionals.

Contact:

Jeremy Douglas

Catapult PR-IR

303-581-7760, ext. 16

jdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com

SOURCE IT Revolution