IT Revolution Announces Third Round of Speakers for DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas 2018

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Revolution (http://itrevolution.com), the industry leader for advancing DevOps, today announced the third round of speakers for the DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas 2018 (https://events.itrevolution.com/us/). The conference takes place from October 22-24, 2018 at the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas. IT Revolution and founding partner, Electric Cloud, will host an immersive learning program for identifying and amplifying top DevOps transformation practices with business and technology leaders from large, complex organizations.

To receive a $300 discount on the full ticket price, register with discount code "DEVOPS300" at: (https://events.itrevolution.com/us/register/). Discount ticket pricing is limited to the first 200 registrants. Attendees are encouraged to register as soon as possible as the event is expected to sell out early.

The third round of speakers for DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas 2018 includes:

Chad Avery , DevOps Program Manager, American Express

, DevOps Program Manager, American Express Dan Barker , Chief Architect, National Association of Insurance Commissioners

, Chief Architect, National Association of Insurance Commissioners Aimee Bechtle , Senior Manager Advanced Engineering, Capital One

, Senior Manager Advanced Engineering, Capital One Jill Campbell , Principal Group Program Manager, Windows Engineering, Microsoft

, Principal Group Program Manager, Windows Engineering, Microsoft Aimee Cardwell , VP Consumer Product Development, American Express

, VP Consumer Product Development, American Express Christophe De Boeck , Technical Delivery Manager Core and Lending, Kiwibank

, Technical Delivery Manager Core and Lending, Kiwibank Dominica DeGrandis , Director, Digital Transformation, Tasktop

, Director, Digital Transformation, Tasktop Rob England , Managing Director, Teal Unicorn

, Managing Director, Teal Unicorn Laura Fay , VP Research, XaaS Product Management, TSIA

, VP Research, XaaS Product Management, TSIA Bryan Finster , Staff Software Engineer, Walmart

, Staff Software Engineer, Walmart Dana Finster, Sr. Software Engineer, Walmart

Software Engineer, Walmart Jim Grafmeyer , Director, IT Architecture, Nationwide

, Director, IT Architecture, Nationwide Abbie Gray , Product Manager in Credit Card Channels Product & Platform, Capital One

, Product Manager in Credit Card Channels Product & Platform, Capital One Sam Guckenheimer , Product Owner, Microsoft

, Product Owner, Microsoft Chris Hill , Head of Systems Engineering, Infotainment, Jaguar Land Rover

, Head of Systems Engineering, Infotainment, Jaguar Land Rover Shannon Leitz , DevSecOps Leader, Intuit

, DevSecOps Leader, Intuit Dr. Christina Maslach, Professor of Psychology, Emerita, University of California, Berkeley

Dr. Steve Mayner , SAFe Fellow and Principal Consultant, Scaled Agile

, SAFe Fellow and Principal Consultant, Scaled Agile Kenneth McLeish , Global Head of Equity Technology, JP Morgan Chase Asset Management

, Global Head of Equity Technology, JP Morgan Chase Asset Management Danny Myers , Head of Equities Production Management, JP Morgan Chase Asset Management

, Head of Equities Production Management, JP Morgan Chase Asset Management Shaun Norris , Global Head, Cloud Infrastructure Services, Standard Chartered Bank

, Global Head, Cloud Infrastructure Services, Standard Chartered Bank John Rzeszotarski , SVP, Director of Continuous Delivery and Feedback, KeyBank

, SVP, Director of Continuous Delivery and Feedback, KeyBank Dylan Smith , DevOps Architect, Microsoft

, DevOps Architect, Microsoft Jared Speno , Senior Technical Consultant, Nationwide

, Senior Technical Consultant, Nationwide Dr. Cherry Vu , CEO, Teal Unicorn

, CEO, Teal Unicorn James Wickett , Head of Research, Signal Sciences

, Head of Research, Signal Sciences Keanen Wold , Manager, DevOps Transformation, Delta Airlines

, Manager, DevOps Transformation, Delta Airlines Robin Yeman, Lockheed Martin Fellow, Lockheed Martin

"The 2018 DevOps Enterprise Summit Las Vegas program includes some of the most exciting technology transformation stories from large enterprise organizations that we've seen to date," said Gene Kim, founder of IT Revolution and co-author of The Phoenix Project, The DevOps Handbook and Accelerate. "Technology leaders will get tremendous value from these sessions, as well as learning from domain experts in all the fields we draw upon to help our organizations win."

Book your room at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas now for a special reduced rate. The room block is limited, so make your reservation early at: (https://bit.ly/2BbjlKs).

To get a preview of what's to come at the DevOps Enterprise Summit, watch a special edition of Electric Cloud's Continuous Discussions (#c9d9) video podcast on Tuesday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. PDT. Gene Kim, Cornelia Davis, Damon Edwards, Mik Kersten, and Tom Limoncelli will hold a discussion on "Next Gen Operations and Infrastructure" ahead of the event. Learn more at: (http://electric-cloud.com/c9d9-devops-podcast/).

About the DevOps Enterprise Summit



The DevOps Enterprise Summit is a conference for technology and business leaders who are transforming how large, complex organizations deliver and operate software to help their organizations win in the marketplace.

Entering its fifth year in the USA, its goal is to accelerate DevOps adoption and increase the likelihood of those initiatives succeeding, enabling the cultural norms, technical practices and architectures that help organizations achieve the highest levels of performance.

The event features experience report and subject matter expert talks from technology and business leaders at top global brands that leverage DevOps to thrive within today's software-driven economy. Through keynotes, breakout sessions, collaborative workshops and space to interact within an expo hall, attendees gain insights into the evolving technical and architectural practices and the methods needed to lead widespread change efforts in large organizations.

Share This: #DevOps Enterprise Summit #LasVegas 2018 announces 3rd round of speakers! Register now to connect with #tech leaders from: @Nationwide @AmericanExpress @Microsoft @Walmart @JLR_News @keybank @Delta @LockheedMartin and more!https://events.itrevolution.com/us/register/ @DOES_USA #DOES18

About IT Revolution



IT Revolution assembles technology leaders and practitioners through publishing, events, and research. Our goal is to elevate the state of technology work, quantify the economic and human costs associated with suboptimal IT performance, and to improve the lives of technology professionals.

Contact:



Jeremy Douglas



Catapult PR-IR



303-581-7760, ext. 16



jdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com

SOURCE IT Revolution

Related Links

https://itrevolution.com

