It Runs Through Our Veins: Roark Run Amok X Black Sabbath

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roark, the adventure lifestyle travel brand, has partnered with iconic heavy metal band Black Sabbath to create a trail running and active capsule collection that pays homage to rock and roll, the lifeblood: maintaining perpetual movement and keeping us all forever young. The collection is set to launch on August 23, 2023 online and through specialty retailers.

The Roark Run Amok X Black Sabbath run and active collection features exclusive designs that showcase the energy of the two brands. The collaboration of Roark Run Amok's expertise in producing stylish and high-quality running gear with Black Sabbath's legendary influence has created a perfect balance of style and function.

"Black Sabbath has long been a cornerstone of our daily rhythm intake, fueling our trail time, nights out, and creativity, said Run Amok Category Manager Nash Mader, "It comes with great excitement that we announce our collaboration with these pioneers of heavy metal, pumping fresh air into our existence somewhere between freedom & chaos."

The collection includes a range of premium running apparel, including lined and linerless shorts, quick drying tops, and a lightweight bomber style run jacket. The designs and prints incorporate Black Sabbath's iconic imagery with a nod to that wild night in 1972 that the band spent in Roark's hometown of Laguna Beach. Guitarist Tony Iommi laid down on the warm sand to watch the sky turn pink with the light of the morning sun, inspiring Black Sabbath's lush opus "Laguna Sunrise, which was later added to one of the Run Amok crew's favorite albums, "Vol. 4." This, along with Roark Run Amok's signature style, creates a one-of-a-kind look for runners and music fans alike, as well as anyone who prefers distinctive, technical active apparel.

The launch of the Roark Run Amok X Black Sabbath collaboration will be supported with video, photography and a launch party at Zeitgeist SF on 8/25 to celebrate the collection, showcasing the iconic band and Roark's vision for the partnership. The campaign features a range of athletes and ambassadors wearing the new collection while running in different environments, highlighting its adaptability and durability.

Fans of both Roark Run Amok and Black Sabbath can purchase the limited-edition collection on August 23rd through select retailers and on Roark's website. Produced in partnership with Bravado, Universal Music Group's industry-leading merchandise and brand management company, this collaboration delivers a unique and powerful collection that unites fashion, music, and running.

For further updates and behind the scenes footage of this epic collaboration, stay connected with Roark Run Amok and Black Sabbath's social media channels.

About Roark:

Roark's 10-year journey around the world has earned its reputation as an adventure lifestyle brand that's inspired by expeditions, cultures, people and places on the road less traveled. Roark's collections of Adventure Ready Goods are purpose-built with styling details fit to accommodate your needs from trail to bar. For more visit Roark.com and follow @roark and @roarkrunamok

