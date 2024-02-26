IT Service Provider, Integris, Acquires Florida-Based MSP, Network People

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, IT Managed Service Provider (MSP), Integris, announced it has acquired Network People, an IT MSP based in Tampa, Florida. This marks the ninth company Integris has added to its growing portfolio in just four years. With the addition of Network People, Integris will now expand its services to businesses in Florida, enlarging the company's footprint to 11 states across the U.S. Integris has been recognized by multiple industry lists in recent years, notably receiving #1 fastest growth awards in 2023 and 2022, respectively, from CRN and Clutch. According to Integris' Chief Executive Officer, Rashaad Bajwa, the company has no intention of slowing down anytime soon.

"We are honored to welcome Network People to Integris. I have known Nate and Network People many years. Network People is an established MSP with a mature security practice that aligns well with our core values, operational excellence and a people focused culture. For us, this acquisition adds new talent while expanding service offerings in Florida. We are excited to continue building out our Florida presence in the months to come," says Bajwa.

"At Network People, we have followed the growth and success of Integris through the years and appreciated the quality of companies they have been able to attract. Rashaad, along with other gifted leaders at Integris, has built an incredible team. I've known many of them for years. When the opportunity to bring our companies together became possible, we knew Integris was the right fit for us. This combination is a natural fit for our vision as it will bring our clients expanded resources and skills, and it will put our employees on a fast track for growth," says Nate Freeman, Cofounder of Network People.

The financial terms of this acquisition were not disclosed. Integris, backed by private equity firm Frontenac, is actively engaged and looking for additional managed service providers to be a part of the story.

About Integris:

Integris is a national, managed IT service provider that is dedicated to helping small and mid-sized companies power their success through technology. Through our growing network of local service offices and gold-level partnerships with our technology vendors, we provide companies with comprehensive and a la carte system platform management that's responsive, secure, regulation ready, and tailored to their industry vertical. Appearing regularly on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies, Integris is backed by private equity firm Frontenac. For more information, visit integrisit.com.

SOURCE Integris IT