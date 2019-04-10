IT Services Management Company MIS Alliance Celebrates 20 Years in Business - Combining Technical Expertise With Unmatched Customer Service

NEWTON, Mass., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era that often defines customer service as a series of digitized phone-labyrinths, woman-owned MIS Alliance (www.MISAlliance.com) stands out by maintaining a personalized approach with their clients that is warm and nostalgic — an approach that has garnered them a sterling reputation in the industry. MIS Alliance offers full-spectrum IT services, from consultations and data security, to network vulnerability assessments and complete network or infrastructure design.

IT companies are generally staffed with a rotating team of specialists that can differ from month to month, often putting clients in the uncomfortable position of having to repeatedly reestablish communication with new technicians, or constantly having to re-explain their needs. MIS Alliance maintains a dedicated group of veteran engineers who foster consistent relationships with clients to offer seamless support services, for a service-oriented focus that feels more like a personal business relationship.

MIS Alliance engineers are highly valued and experienced, several of whom are original employees from the company's launch. "It has been an honor and a privilege to work with such talented and great people for the last 20 years," said President and CEO Taraneh Satvat. "From employees to our clients, to our vendors and partners; we can only hope for such continued blessings and success for the next 20."

With two decades of experience, and clients ranging from businesses, non-profit organizations, schools, and medical facilities, MIS Alliance has built a solid core of IT experts and professionals that serve the greater-Boston and Eastern New England area. It was named one of the "20 Most Promising IT Service Management Solution Providers of 2017" by the CIO Review.

Some of the featured services offered by MIS Alliance include:

CIO Services : Comprehensive IT strategies that are aligned with overall business goals.

: Comprehensive IT strategies that are aligned with overall business goals. Cloud Services : SaaS and infrastructure strategies that are delivered, installed and managed.

: SaaS and infrastructure strategies that are delivered, installed and managed. IT Management : Comprehensive and proactive management of entire IT infrastructures that guarantees superior uptimes, fast challenge resolutions and growth improvement insights.

: Comprehensive and proactive management of entire IT infrastructures that guarantees superior uptimes, fast challenge resolutions and growth improvement insights. On Demand: A service menu ideally suited to smaller organizations that need specific problem resolution.

MIS Alliance also plans to launch a new service before the end of 2019 – Managed Cybersecurity Services. To learn more or to schedule a free evaluation, please visit: www.MISAlliance.com

About MIS Alliance

MIS Alliance is an IT services management company that assists a variety of clients with implementing new tech solutions, while improving existing business operations and overall workflow. Since 1999, MIS Alliance has established a service-oriented reputation that is built not only on a customer-first philosophy, but also on the dedicated expertise of its staff. MIS Alliance works with businesses ranging from tiny shops to mid-sized companies and larger organizations with up to 500 users, and across a wide range of professional and organizational needs. MIS Alliance delivers IT peace-of-mind. Learn more at: www.MISAlliance.com.

