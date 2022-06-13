IT Services Market Forecast Report 2021: USD 478.39 Billion Market Growth Opportunity by 2025 | Technavio

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive IT Services

The competitive scenario provided in the IT Services Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

IT Services Market 2021-2025: Scope

The IT services market report covers the following areas:

IT Services Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

The growing adoption of edge data centers is a key driving factor impacting the global IT services market growth.

The demand for edge data centers is growing owing to an increase in the adoption of cloud services and the generation of a considerable volume, veracity, variety, and velocity of data across enterprises. Google LLC (Google), Amazon.com Inc. (Amazon.com), Apple Inc. (Apple), and Facebook Inc. (Facebook) are some of the companies that are investing significantly in building their own data centers.



These companies are the clients of edge data center solution providers. As these companies must build their own data centers, they approach edge data center solution providers for power solutions, DCIM solutions, cooling systems, and security solutions, among others. Moreover, the growing adoption of edge data centers is significantly rising, and several startups are in the process of providing colocation services for the expansion of these centers.

Market Challenges

Risks involved in outsourcing will be a major challenging factor that will impact negatively the global IT services market growth.

Outsourcing could result in a loss of control as the outsourced agency may make excessive demands and change business rules. Such actions are likely to lead to high levels of dissatisfaction among organizations. A few organizations may lose control over their financial and supply chain functions after outsourcing, as they may run the risk of not being able to operate independently and successfully. Outsourcing service providers need to communicate effectively with their clients to deliver the service required in a timely manner.



Communication during the procurement contract tenure is required between clients and vendors to reduce outsourcing risks and build trust. Communication is also required at various stages of the IT service delivery system to avoid system failures and provide a backup and recovery facility. The above factors will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

IT Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Service

IT Consulting And Other Services



Internet Services And Infrastructure



Data Processing And Outsources Services

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

IT Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.27% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 478.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.35 Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Toshiba Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 10: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 12: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 13: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Service

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Service

5.3 IT consulting and other services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 16: IT consulting and other services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 17: IT consulting and other services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Internet services and infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Internet services and infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 19: Internet services and infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Data processing and outsources services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: Data processing and outsources services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 21: Data processing and outsources services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 22: Market opportunity by Service

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Accenture Plc

10.4 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

10.5 DXC Technology Co.

10.6 Fujitsu Ltd.

10.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

10.9 Microsoft Corp.

10.10 Oracle Corp.

10.11 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

10.12 Toshiba Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

