IT services offered by vendors help organizations in managing their IT ecosystems efficiently such that clients can focus on their core competencies and business process. IT infrastructure of firms are often managed by service providers and outsourced to third-party service providers.



Technavio's analysts forecast the IT services market in Latin America to grow at a CAGR of 9.11% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the IT services market in Latin America for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Chile

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Mexico

• Columbia



Technavio's report, IT services market in Latin America 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Accenture

• Capgemini

• HCL Technologies

• IBM

• SONDA



Market driver

• Need to focus on core competencies and improve efficiency

Market challenge

• Data privacy and security risk in cloud-based services

Market trend

• Increased adoption of BYOD

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



