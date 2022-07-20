IT services market in Latin America, Global Industry Trends & Forecast, CAGR 6.61%, Segmentation based on Type and Deployment - Technavio

Jul 20, 2022, 20:50 ET
NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT Services market in Latin America market size is set to grow by USD 33.68 billion at a CAGR of 6.61% during the forecast period. The IT services market report of Latin America also offers information on several market vendors, including Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., and SONDA S.A. among others.
- Type (project-oriented service, enterprise cloud computing service, IT outsourcing service, and IT support and training service)
- Deployment (hosted service and managed service)
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
- Accenture Plc
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Atos SE
- Capgemini SE
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- HCL Technologies Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- SONDA S.A.
The increased emphasis on core competencies and increased efficiency is one of the major drivers propelling growth in the Latin American IT services market. Companies contract with IT outsourcing service providers to handle IT-related needs like application and infrastructure maintenance. By investing their resources and human capital in their core business, is helping businesses fulfill their vision and goal.
As businesses do not have to invest in resources or worry about managing scarce available resources, it also helps them operate more efficiently. The organizational frameworks and delivery teams that IT outsourcing service providers have to enable them to keep expenses to a minimum. As a result, businesses may concentrate on their core skills while leaving the challenging IT chores to service providers.
- Type
- Project-oriented Service
- Enterprise Cloud Computing Service
- IT Outsourcing Service
- IT Support And Training Service
- Deployment
- Hosted Service
- Managed Service
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist its services market in Latin America growth during the next five years
- Estimation of IT services market in Latin America size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of IT services market in Latin America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of its services market in Latin American vendors
|
IT Services Market Scope in Latin America
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.61%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 33.68 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.75
|
Regional analysis
|
Latin America
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., and SONDA S.A.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Project-oriented service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Enterprise cloud computing service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- IT outsourcing service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- IT support and training service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- Hosted service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Managed service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Share this article