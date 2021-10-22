IT Services Market In Nordic Countries to Grow at a CAGR of 4.04% by 2025|Evolving Opportunities with Accenture Plc & Capgemini SE | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The report on the IT services market in Nordic countries provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. It identifies the growing adoption of edge computing as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, factors such as risks involved in outsourcing may impede market growth.

The IT services market in Nordic countries analysis includes segmentation by service (IT consulting and other services, internet services and infrastructure, and data processing and outsourced services) and geography (Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and the Rest of Europe). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

IT services market in Nordic countries covers the following areas:

IT Services Market In Nordic Countries Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.04% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 6.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.85 Regional analysis Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution Sweden at 36% Key consumer countries Sweden Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Capgemini SE, CGI Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., Eltel AB, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and TIETOEVRY CORP. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

