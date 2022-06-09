IT Services Market Size in Latin America to Increase by USD 33.68 billion by 2025| Evolving Opportunities with Accenture Plc & Amazon.com Inc| Technavio

Market Dynamics

Drivers: The key factors driving growth in the IT services market in Latin America are the rising focus on core competencies and improved efficiency. Companies outsource IT-related requirements such as application and infrastructure management to IT outsourcing service providers. This is supporting companies to achieve their vision and mission by putting their resources and people skills into their core business. It also helps improve their operational efficiency, as firms do not need to invest in resources or be concerned about managing limited available resources. IT outsourcing service providers have delivery teams and operational structures that allow them to minimize costs. Hence, firms can focus on their competencies and leave the complex IT tasks to outsource service providers. Companies prefer to outsource their IT support services, wherein IT outsourcing service providers are equipped with innovative technology and domain experts.

Competitive Analysis

Segmentation Analysis

By Type, the market is classified into project-oriented service, enterprise cloud computing service, IT outsourcing service, and IT support and training service

Revenue Generating Segment

The IT services market share growth in Latin America by the project-oriented services segment will be significant for revenue generation.

IT Services Market In Latin America Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.61% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 33.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.75 Performing market contribution Latin America at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., and SONDA S.A. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

