IT Services Market Size to Grow by USD 478.39 Billion from 2020 to 2025 | Technavio

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Service, which is the leading segment in the market?

IT Consulting and other services will be the leading service segment of the market.

IT Consulting and other services will be the leading service segment of the market.

Growing adoption of edge data centers is notably driving the market

Growing adoption of edge data centers is notably driving the market

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.27% during the forecast period

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.27% during the forecast period

The YOY estimation for 2021 is 6.35%.

The YOY estimation for 2021 is 6.35%.

40% of the growth will originate from APAC.

IT Services Market 2020-2025: Driver and Challenge Analysis

The growing adoption of edge data centers is one of the prominent IT services market drivers leading the market growth. In addition, other factors such as surging need to adhere to regulatory guidelines and ensure compliance and growing demand for IoT and big data operations will also drive the market growth in the upcoming years. Furthermore, vendors in the market are focusing on investing heavily in retaining and expanding their consumer base by developing innovative solutions catering to the dynamically changing consumer requirements.

However, factors such as risks involved in outsourcing, shortage of domain expertise, and lack of quality standards in SLAs might limit the market's growth during the forecast period. Outsourcing could result in a loss of control as the outsourced agency may make excessive demands and change business rules. Such actions are likely to lead to high levels of dissatisfaction among organizations. In addition, there is a shortage of skilled financial and fast decision-making professionals, such as mathematicians, statisticians, data scientists, and data analysts.

IT Services Market 2020-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Service

IT Consulting And Other Services



Internet Services And Infrastructure



Data Processing And Outsources Services

The IT services market share growth by the IT consulting and other services segment will be significant during the forecast period. The adoption of advanced technologies such as big data analytics, AI, and cloud-based computing to reduce costs and increase operational efficiencies is enhancing the need for other services. Information technology (IT) consulting and other services mainly include consulting, systems integration, and other services, such as information management and education and training.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

APAC was the largest revenue-generating regional segment of IT services market in 2020 and will continue to lead its dominant position in the market during the forecast period by capturing 40% of the overall market growth. APAC is an attractive market for IT services because of the fast rate of technology implementation across industries and the influx of SMEs in the region. The growth in services such as IT consulting and data processing and outsourcing services is primarily attributed to the increasing use of advanced technologies, including analytics and cloud computing, and the expanding consumer base.

IT Services Market 2020-2025: Scope and Vendor Analysis

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The IT services market report covers the following areas:

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Toshiba Corp. are some of the major market participants. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this IT services market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

IT Services Market 2020-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist IT services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the IT services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the IT services market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of IT services market vendors

