IT Services Outsourcing Market to Reach $531 Billion by 2022, Says Beroe Inc

RALEIGH, North Carolina, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for IT Services Outsourcing is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6 percent until 2022, according to Beroe Inc., a procurement intelligence firm. The IT outsourcing industry is currently in an evolution phase and it will be driven by the innovations in demand such as technology and cost-effectiveness.

Regions such as Western Europe, North America, and some parts of APAC (China, India, Australia, and Singapore) have high market maturity for outsourcing IT services. Some regions of Latin America are also expected to be the future growth-driving markets.

https://www.beroeinc.com/category-intelligence/it-services-outsourcing-market

Beroe, which is based in North Carolina, further stated that procurement experts can access this report on its recently launched market intelligence platform Beroe LiVE: live.beroeinc.com

The IT services outsourcing market is driven by end-user computing services and technologies such as process automation and virtualization. These factors along with an increase in security service outsourcing and Cloud adoption will continue to drive the market over the next 3 - 5 years. Moreover, the IT outsourcing services are managed by top 8-10 Tier 1 players, but an increase in competition from Tier 2/3 players will lead to a demand from mid-size enterprises as well.

The threat of substitute services is medium for IT outsourcing, as there are plenty of emerging and developing markets such as Philippines, Poland, Brazil, and Egypt, for providing cost advantages in terms of labor force and skill sets. The emergence of RPA/automation process in developing economies also downsizes the threat factor.

Technological developments in the outsourcing of IT services such as artificial intelligence (AI) has helped upgrade RPA (robotic process automation) to cognitive RPA or smart RPA in which automation can be extended to operations that require subjective judgments.

Key Findings:

India is one of the most preferred offshore locations for outsourcing by most service providers due to an extensive talent pool and low cost of operations. However, India suffers from operational risks and rising costs such as inflation.

is one of the most preferred offshore locations for outsourcing by most service providers due to an extensive talent pool and low cost of operations. However, suffers from operational risks and rising costs such as inflation. The bargaining power of suppliers becomes less as most of their businesses come from the same geographies. Due to this, competitive pricing and stiff competition exist across all lines of players.

Despite the competition and challenges, Tier 2 suppliers are growing by differentiating themselves based on industry vertical, geographical market focus, and services offered.

ERP players such as SAP and Oracle derive a large chunk of revenue from maintenance fees, which forces the buyers to engage with third-party vendors such as Rimini Street and Spinnaker to maintain and support the ERP system to optimize costs.

For the best vendor engagement model, buyers should have a mix of large and mid-size

suppliers. Large suppliers can yield best practices followed in the industry and support mission-critical applications, and the mid-size suppliers can offer a competitive price and deliver specialized expertise.

The research methodology adopted for the report included:

Experts with twenty years of domain experience

Interaction with buyers

Inputs from supply chain partners

Outsourced IT service providers are restricted to work on the products of their customers and they don't possess any ownership. Hence, any innovation that emerges as a result of the work carried out belongs to the provider. Therefore, the enterprises that outsource their services always have concerns for IP loss as the providers serve multiple customers including their competitor.

The report also includes:

Market Analysis:

Global IT Services Outsourcing Market

Maturity and Trends

Global IT Services Outsourcing Drivers and Constraints

Regional Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Supply Analysis:

Supply Market Outlook

Key Global Suppliers

Profiling and SWOT

Accenture



Cognizant



IBM



HP Enterprise



Tata Consultancy Services



Infosys

Cost & Pricing Analysis:

Pricing Models

Pricing Models Comparison

Cost Model in IT Services Outsourcing

Procurement Best Practices:

Sourcing Models for IT Services Outsourcing

Sourcing Models - Comparative Analysis

SLA & KPI

KPI and SLA Components

Best Practices for IT Outsourcing

Technology Developments

Robotic Process Automation

Artificial Intelligence

Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning

Service Integration and Management

End-User Industry Update

Financial Services

About Beroe Inc.:

Beroe is the world's leading provider of procurement intelligence and supplier compliance solutions. We provide critical market information and analysis that enables companies to make smart sourcing decisions—leading to lower costs, greater profits and reduced risk. Beroe has been providing these services for more than 13 years and currently works with more than 10,000 companies worldwide, including 400 of the Fortune 500 companies.

To learn more about Beroe Inc., please visit: http://www.beroeinc.com

Media Contact:

Debobrata Hembram

debobrata.hembram@beroe-inc.com

SOURCE Beroe Inc.