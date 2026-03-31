IT Shareholder Alert: May 18, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Gartner, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit -- The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT).

Shareholders who purchased shares of IT during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/gartner-inc-loss-submission-form-2/?id=185082&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: February 4, 2025 to February 2, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, throughout the class period, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Gartner's growth rates; notably, that it was not truly equipped to handle ongoing challenges in its industry to either meet consulting revenue targets or to increase or even maintain its expected contract value ("CV") growth rate; Gartner's repeated claims of being able to achieve 12-16% CV growth rates in a "normal" macroeconomic environment proved to be unrealistic. On August 5, 2025, during Gartner's earnings call following a same day press release announcing its second quarter fiscal 2025 earnings, defendants announced a surprising decline in their CV growth rate, both when considering contracts with the federal government and when excluding them. Specifically, defendant's overall CV growth declined from 7% the previous quarter to only 5%; mirroring, the ex-federal CV growth declined from 8% the previous quarter to merely 6%. Following this news, the price of Gartner's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $336.71 per share on August 4, 2025, Gartner's stock price fell to $243.93 per share on August 5, 2025, a decline of about 27.55% in the span of just a single day. On February 3, 2026, Gartner again announced a significant decline in its CV growth rate, which had faltered another 2% both including and excluding federal contracts, and for the first time disclosed a significant shortfall of its Consulting segment's performance against the Company's internal projections. Following this news, the price of Gartner's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $202.40 per share on February 2, 2026, Gartner's stock price fell to $160.16 per share on February 3, 2026, a decline of nearly 20.87% in the span of one day.

DEADLINE: May 18, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/gartner-inc-loss-submission-form-2/?id=185082&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of IT during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is May 18, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm