"It Shows Someone Cares": ITC Launches Power of Caring Volunteer Initiative

Thank you, Ms. Henderson. We couldn't have said it any better.

ITC Holdings Corp., which owns and operates long-distance power transmission lines that move electricity from where it's generated to where it's distributed to communities in the company's seven-state footprint, launched its Power of Caring initiative in September with employee volunteer events in Topeka, Detroit and Cedar Rapids – expanding the scope of the company's longstanding charitable giving program.

The Topeka-based team of ITC Great Plains painted walls, cleaned floors and made other improvements for the Boys & Girls Club of Topeka on Sept. 18. This work supports the club's mission to enable young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. "For anyone, especially groups like ITC, to give their time to improve our club members' surroundings, it's truly priceless," said Henderson. The club serves 2,300 members.

In Detroit, about 200 employees from ITC Michigan pulled food orders and harvested and packed produce on Sept. 12 and 18 in support of Gleaners Community Food Bank's mission to provide households with access to sufficient, nutritious food and related resources. All told, ITC employees helped create about 87,000 meals for people in need. "We greatly value relationships with companies like ITC that actively engage their employees through charitable programs and encourage volunteerism," said Gerry Brisson, president & CEO at Gleaners. ITC has supported Gleaners for more than a decade.

Over in Cedar Rapids, ITC Midwest employees plan to gather on Nov. 7 to continue the company's partnership with Cedar Valley Habitat for Humanity, which began in 2009. In addition to building homes, ITC has contributed $172,000 to the organization over the past 10 years.

About ITC Holdings Corp.

ITC Holdings Corp. is the largest independent electricity transmission company in the United States. ITC provides transmission grid solutions to improve reliability, expand access to markets, allow new generating resources to interconnect to its systems and lower the overall cost of delivered energy. ITC is based in Novi, Michigan. For further information visit www.itc-holdings.com. ITC is a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry. For further information visit www.fortisinc.com.

SOURCE ITC Holdings Corp.

Related Links

http://www.itc-holdings.com

