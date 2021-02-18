HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A NYC area legal technology consultant identifies law firm remote work challenges and recommends IT solutions that enhance productivity in a new blog article. The informative article first lists four categories of remote work challenges at law firms.

The author then presents IT solutions to address the challenges, including security best practices, cloud-based document management and integration with Microsoft 365.

"The shift to remote work brought greater flexibility, reduced overhead, and increased profits as well as challenges that firms need to address," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies.

Below are a few excerpts from, "IT Solutions for Remote Work Boost Law Firm Productivity."

Remote Work Challenges for Law Firms

"Security and regulatory compliance. The legal industry deals with regulations from state ethics panels and privacy laws such as CCPA and HIPAA. At the same time, law firms of all sizes represent an attractive target for cyber criminals." "Slower than usual internet. Video calls eat up bandwidth. And with multiple family members using the internet, productivity can slow to a crawl." "BYOD. Every unregulated device that accesses the company network increases the risk of malware or data breach." "Document access and storage. Lawyers deal with a huge volume of data, from client communications to important legal documents. They need secure, on-demand access to that information."

Partner with Legal Technology Experts

Law firms must use proven IT solutions for remote work to ensure security and productivity moving forward. The legal IT experts at eMazzanti deliver the expertise firms need to make informed technology purchases and implement solutions for success.

