IT Spending Market in Southeast Asia to grow by USD 22.39 Bn from 2021 to 2025|Technavio

Oct 13, 2021, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT spending market in Southeast Asia is set to grow by USD 22.39 bn from 2021 and 2025 and register a CAGR of 6%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The IT spending market in Southeast Asia is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
IT Spending Market in Southeast Asia 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Type
- Hardware
- Services
- Software
- Geography
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- The Philippines
IT Spending Market in Southeast Asia 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the IT spending market in Southeast Asia provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and SAP SE.
The report also covers the following areas:
- IT Spending Market in Southeast Asia size
- IT Spending Market in Southeast Asia trends
- IT Spending Market in Southeast Asia industry analysis
Factors such as increased adoption of mobility solutions in Southeast Asia, rise of IoT solutions, and the proliferation of data will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as lack of skilled talent and retention of talent pool may threaten the growth of the market.
IT Spending Market in Southeast Asia 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist it spending market in Southeast Asia growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the IT spending market in Southeast Asia size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the IT spending market in Southeast Asia
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of IT spending market in Southeast Asia vendors
IT Spending Market In Southeast Asia Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 22.39 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.52
Regional analysis
Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and The Philippines
Performing market contribution
Singapore at 31%
Key consumer countries
Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and The Philippines
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and SAP SE
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
