IT Spending Market in Southeast Asia to grow by USD 22.39 Bn from 2021 to 2025|Technavio

The IT spending market in Southeast Asia is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

IT Spending Market in Southeast Asia 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Hardware



Services



Software

Geography

Malaysia



Singapore



Thailand



Indonesia



The Philippines

IT Spending Market in Southeast Asia 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the IT spending market in Southeast Asia provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and SAP SE.

The report also covers the following areas:

Factors such as increased adoption of mobility solutions in Southeast Asia, rise of IoT solutions, and the proliferation of data will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as lack of skilled talent and retention of talent pool may threaten the growth of the market.

IT Spending Market in Southeast Asia 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist it spending market in Southeast Asia growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the IT spending market in Southeast Asia size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the IT spending market in Southeast Asia

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of IT spending market in Southeast Asia vendors

IT Spending Market In Southeast Asia Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 22.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.52 Regional analysis Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and The Philippines Performing market contribution Singapore at 31% Key consumer countries Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and The Philippines Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and SAP SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

