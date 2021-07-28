IT Tech Packaging, Inc. Announces Donation of Disaster Relief Goods to Xinxiang of China Henan Province

BAODING, China, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE American: ITP) ("ITP" or "the Company"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China, today announced that the Company has donated disaster relief household goods including masks and daily-use papers to Xinxiang of China Henan province, where flooding caused by days of heavy rainfalls has drastically hit the region. The goods were sent from Xingtai city and have now been delivered to a donation point at a middle school in Xinxiang, in order to safeguard the basic living standard for local people.

Mr. Zhenyong Liu, CEO and Chairman of the Company commented, "Flooding is merciless but everyone is concerned about the local people's wellbeing. The Company is closely following the flooding situation and is confident that with strong support nation-wide, people in the disaster area can win the battle against this natural disaster, recover and rebuild their homes soon after."

Founded in 1996, IT Tech Packaging, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China. Using recycled paper as its primary raw material (with the exception of its tissue paper products), ITP produces and distributes three categories of paper products: corrugating medium paper, offset printing paper and tissue paper products. With production based in Baoding and Xingtai in North China's Hebei Province, ITP is located strategically close to the Beijing and Tianjin region, home to a growing base of industrial and manufacturing activities and one of the largest markets for paper products consumption in the country. ITP has been listed on the NYSE American since December 2009.

