IT Tech Packaging, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

BAODING, China, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE MKT: ITP) ("IT Tech Packaging" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results





For the Three Months Ended June 30, ($ millions)

2019

2018

% Change Revenues

33.62

33.14

1.5% Regular Corrugating Medium Paper ("CMP")*

20.88

23.31

-10.4% Light-Weight CMP**

5.31

5.60

-5.2% Offset Printing Paper

6.24

4.23

47.5% Tissue Paper Products

1.19

0.00

NM













Gross profit

2.91

3.02

-3.6% Gross profit (loss) margin

8.7%

9.1%

-0.4 pp*** Regular Corrugating Medium Paper ("CMP")*

7.7%

9.1%

-1.4 pp*** Light-Weight CMP**

6.7%

12.6%

-6.0 pp*** Offset Printing Paper

26.0%

4.5%

21.5 pp*** Tissue Paper Products

-56.7%

NM

NM













Operating income (loss)

0.53

-0.01

4,632.5% Net income

0.45

0.11

309.2% EBITDA

4.63

3.65

26.8% Basic and Diluted earnings (loss) per share

0.02

0.01

100.0%













* Products from PM6











** Products from PM1











*** pp represents percentage points





























Revenue increased by 1.5% to $33.6 million , primarily attributable to increase in sales volume of corrugating medium paper ("CMP"), offset printing paper and tissue paper products, partially offset by the decreases in average selling prices (ASP) for both CMP and offset printing paper.

, primarily attributable to increase in sales volume of corrugating medium paper ("CMP"), offset printing paper and tissue paper products, partially offset by the decreases in average selling prices (ASP) for both CMP and offset printing paper. Gross profit decreased by 3.6% to $2.9 million . Gross margin decreased by 0.4 percentage point to 8.7%. The decrease in gross margin were primarily related to lower gross margins from CMP products and the negative gross margin for tissue paper products.

. Gross margin decreased by 0.4 percentage point to 8.7%. The decrease in gross margin were primarily related to lower gross margins from CMP products and the negative gross margin for tissue paper products. Income from operations was $0.5 million , compared to loss from operations of $11,730 for the same period of last year.

, compared to loss from operations of for the same period of last year. Net income was $0.5 million , or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $0.1 million , or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, for the same period of last year.

, or per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of , or per basic and diluted share, for the same period of last year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") increased by 26.8% to $4.6 million .

Mr. Zhenyong Liu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "With sales volume increasing by 32.8% year-over-year and reaching the highest level since the first quarter of 2017, our 2019 second quarter results highlighted continued recovery of our business. Despite continued downward trend in ASPs that offset the increases in sales volume for both CMP and offset printing paper, we managed to grow our top line by 1.4% and made a successful turnaround, thanks to solid contribution from offset printing paper products and tissue paper products that we commenced production by the end of 2018. Looking ahead, we expect the market demands and ASPs for our paper products will be stable in the upcoming quarters."

Revenue

For the second quarter of 2019, total revenue increased by $0.5 million, or 1.5%, to $33.6 million from $33.1 million for the same period of last year. The slight increase in total revenue was mainly due to increase in sales volume of CMP products, offset printing paper and tissue paper products, partially offset by the decrease in average selling prices (ASP) for both CMP products and offset printing paper.

The following table summarizes revenue, volume and ASP by product for the second quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively:



For the Three Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Revenue

($'000)

Volume

(tonne)

ASP

($/tonne)

Revenue

($'000)

Volume

(tonne)

ASP

($/tonne) Regular CMP 20,883

47,994

435

23,307

38,541

605 Light-Weight CMP 5,311

12,582

422

5,600

9,543

587 Offset Printing Paper 6,237

8,559

729

4,228

4,911

861 Tissue Paper Products 1,189

1,254

948

-

-

- Total 33,620

70,389

478

33,135

52,995

625

Revenue from CMP, including both regular CMP and light-Weight CMP, decreased by $2.7 million, or 9.4%, to $26.2 million and accounted for 77.9% of total revenue for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $28.9 million, or 87.2% of total revenue, for the same period of last year. The Company sold 60,576 tonnes of CMP at an ASP of $432/tonne in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 48,084 tonnes at an ASP of $601/tonne in the same period of last year.

Of the total CMP sales, revenue from regular CMP decreased by $2.4 million, or 10.4%, to $20.9 million, resulting from sales of 47,994 tonnes at an ASP of $435/tonne, during the second quarter of 2019, compared to revenue of $23.3 million, resulting from sales of 38,541 tonnes at an ASP of $605/tonne, for the same period of last year. Revenue from light-weight CMP decreased by $0.3 million, or 5.2%, to $5.3 million, resulting from sales of 12,582 tonnes at an ASP of $422/tonne for the second quarter of 2019, compared to revenue of $5.6 million, resulting from sales of 9,543 tonnes at an ASP of $587/tonne for the same period of last year.

Revenue from offset printing paper increased by $2.0 million, or 47.5%, to $6.2 million for the second quarter of 2019, from $4.2 million for the same period of last year. The Company sold 8,559 tonnes of offset printing paper at an ASP of $729/tonne in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 4,911 tonnes at an ASP of $861/tonne in the same period of last year.

We process base tissue paper purchased from a long-term supplier and produce finished tissue paper products, including toilet paper, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels that are marketed and sold under the Dongfang Paper brand. In December 2018, we completed the construction and installation and test of operation of PM8 and announced the commercial launch of tissue paper production. Revenue from tissue paper products was $1.2 million, resulting from sales of 1,254 tonnes at an ASP of $948/tonne, for the second quarter of 2019.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Total cost of sales increased by $0.6 million, or 1.9%, to $30.7 million for the second quarter of 2019 from $30.1 million for the same period of last year. Overall cost of sales per tonne was $436 for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $569 for the same period of last year. The decrease in overall cost of sales per tonne was mainly due to decreased material costs, specifically lower average unit purchase costs of recycled paper board and recycled white scrap paper in the second quarter of 2019. Costs of sales per tonne for regular CMP, light-weight CMP, offset printing paper, and tissue paper products were $402, $394, $539, and $1,486, respectively, for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $550, $513, $823 and $nil, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Gross profit decreased by $0.1 million, or 3.6%, to $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2019 from $3.0 million for the same period of last year. Overall gross margin was 8.7% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 9.1% for the same period of last year. The decrease in gross profit and gross margin were mainly related to lowered gross margin for CMP products and the negative gross profit margin for tissue paper products. Gross margins for regular CMP, light-weight CMP, offset printing paper, and tissue paper products were 7.7%, 6.7%, 26.0%, and negative 56.7%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 9.1%, 12.6%, 4.5%, and nil, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") decreased by $0.6 million, or 20.5%, to $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2019 from $3.0 million for the same period of last year. The decrease was mainly related to less repair and maintenance costs incurred for the second quarter of 2019 as all of our production was resumed since the first quarter of 2019. As a percentage of total revenue, SG&A was 7.2% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 9.1% for the same period of last year.

Income (loss) from Operations

Income from operations was $0.5 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to loss from operations of $11,730 for the same period of last year. The increase in income from operations was primarily due to decreased SG&A expenses this year as discussed above. Operating margin was 1.6% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to operating loss margin of 0.04% for the same period of last year.

Net Income

Net income was $0.5 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $0.1 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, for the same period of last year.

EBITDA

EBITDA was $4.6 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $3.6 million for the same period of last year.

Note 1: Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our U.S. GAAP results, this press release includes a discussion of EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company defines EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is a key measure used by management to evaluate our results and make strategic decisions. Management believes this measure is useful to investors because it is an indicator of operational performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, and should not be viewed as an alternative to measures of financial performance or changes in cash flows calculated in accordance with the U.S. GAAP.

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA (Amounts expressed in US$)





For the Three Months Ended June 30, ($ millions)

2019



2018 Net income (loss)

0.45



0.11 Add: Income tax

0.08



-0.55 Net interest expense

0.24



0.41 Depreciation and amortization

3.86



3.68 EBITDA

4.63



3.65

First Half of 2019 Financial Results





For the Six Months Ended June 30, ($ millions)

2019

2018

% Change Revenues

51.07

35.04

45.8% Regular Corrugating Medium Paper ("CMP")*

33.11

24.22

36.7% Light-Weight CMP**

8.68

6.25

38.8% Offset Printing Paper

6.24

4.56

36.9% Tissue Paper Products

3.05

0.00

NM













Gross profit

2.72

2.32

17.0% Gross profit (loss) margin

5.3%

6.6%

-1.3 pp*** Regular Corrugating Medium Paper ("CMP")*

4.7%

8.0%

-3.3 pp*** Light-Weight CMP**

2.0%

5.1%

-3.1 pp*** Offset Printing Paper

26.0%

1.4%

24.6 pp*** Tissue Paper Products

-21.0%

NM

NM













Operating income (loss)

-2.64

-4.53

41.7% Net income

-2.27

-3.98

42.8% EBITDA

5.44

3.16

72.4% Basic and Diluted earnings (loss) per share

-0.10

-0.19

47.4%













* Products from PM6











** Products from PM1











*** pp represents percentage points













Revenue

For first half of 2019, total revenue increased by $16.0 million, or 45.8%, to $51.1 million from $35.0 million for the same period of last year. The increase in total revenue was mainly due to increase in sales volume of CMP, offset printing paper and tissue paper products, which was partially offset by the decrease in ASP of CMP and offset printing paper. The following table summarizes revenue, volume and ASP by product for the first half of 2019 and 2018, respectively:



For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Revenue

($'000)

Volume

(tonne)

ASP

($/tonne)

Revenue

($'000)

Volume

(tonne)

ASP

($/tonne) Regular CMP 33,108

74,287

446

24,215

40,213

602 Light-Weight CMP 8,676

20,007

434

6,252

10,794

579 Offset Printing Paper 6,237

8,559

729

4,557

5,290

861 Tissue Paper Products 3,049

2,857

1,067

-

-

NM Total 51,070

105,710

483

35,037

56,297

622

Revenue from CMP, including both regular CMP and light-Weight CMP increased by $11.3 million, or 37.1%, to $41.8 million, and accounted for 81.8% of total revenue for the first half of 2019, compared to $30.5 million, or 87.0% of total revenue for the same period of last year. The Company sold 94,294 tonnes of CMP at an ASP of $443/tonne in the first half of 2019, compared to 51,007 tonnes at an ASP of $597/tonne in the same period of last year.

Of the total CMP sales, revenue from regular CMP increased by $8.9 million, or 36.7%, to $33.1 million, resulting from sales of 74,286 tonnes at an ASP of $446/tonne during the first half of 2019, compared to revenue of $24.2 million, resulting from sales of 40,213 tonnes at an ASP of $602/tonne for the same period of last year. Revenue from light-weight CMP increased by $2.4 million, or 38.8%, to $8.7 million, resulting from sales of 20,007 tonnes at an ASP of $434/tonne for the first half of 2019, compared to revenue of $6.3 million, resulting from sales of 10,794 tonnes at an ASP of $579/tonne for the same period of last year.

Revenue from offset printing paper increased by $1.7 million, or 36.9%, to $6.2 million for the first half of 2019 from $4.6 million for the same period of last year. The Company sold 8,559 tonnes of offset printing paper at an ASP of $729/tonne in the first half of 2019, compared to 5,290 tonnes at an ASP of $861/tonne in the same period of last year.

Revenue from tissue paper products was $3.0 million for the first half of 2019, resulting from sales of 2,857 tonnes of tissue paper products at an ASP of $1,067/tonne in the first half of 2019.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Total cost of sales increased by $15.6 million, or 47.8%, to $48.4 million for the first half of 2019 from $32.7 million for the same period of last year. The increase in overall cost of sales was mainly a result of the increase in sales volume, partially offset by decrease of cost of recycled paper board and recycled white scrap paper. Costs of sales per tonne for regular CMP, light-weight CMP, offset printing paper, tissue paper products were, $425, $425, $539, and $1,291, respectively, for the first half of 2019, compared to $554, $550, $849, and $nil, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Total gross profit increased by $0.4 million, or 17.0%, to $2.7 million for the first half of 2019 from $2.3 million for the same period of last year. Overall gross margin decreased by 1.3 percentage points to 5.3% for the first half of 2019 from 6.6% for the same period of last year. Gross margins for regular CMP, light-weight CMP, offset printing paper and tissue paper products were 4.7%, 2.0%, 26.0% and negative 21.0%, respectively, for the first half of 2019, compared to 8.0%, 5.1%, 1.4%, and nil, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

SG&A expenses decreased by $1.5 million, or 21.2%, to $5.4 million for the first half of 2019 from $6.8 million for the same period of last year. As a percentage of total revenue, SG&A expenses was 10.6% for the first half of 2019, compared to 19.5% for the same period of last year.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations decreased by $1.9 million, or 41.7%, to $2.6 million for the first half of 2019 from $4.5 million for the same period of last year. Operating loss margin was 5.2% for the first half of 2019, compared to 12.9% for the same period of last year.

Net Loss

Net loss decreased by $1.7 million, or 42.8%, to $2.3 million, or loss per basic and diluted share of $0.10, for the first half of 2019. This compared to net loss of $4.0 million, or loss per basic and diluted share of $0.19, for the same period of last year.

EBITDA

EBITDA increased by $2.3 million, or 72.4%, to $5.4 million for the first half of 2019 from $3.2 million for the same period of last year.

Note 1: Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our U.S. GAAP results, this press release includes a discussion of EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company defines EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is a key measure used by management to evaluate our results and make strategic decisions. Management believes this measure is useful to investors because it is an indicator of operational performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, and should not be viewed as an alternative to measures of financial performance or changes in cash flows calculated in accordance with the U.S. GAAP.

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA (Amounts expressed in US$)





For the Six Months Ended June 30, ($ millions)

2019



2018 Net income (loss)

-2.27



-3.98 Add: Income tax

-0.57



-1.09 Net interest expense

0.49



0.81 Depreciation and amortization

7.79



7.41 EBITDA

5.44



3.16

Cash, Liquidity and Financial Position

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash and bank balances, short-term debt (including bank loans, current portion of long-term loans from credit union and related party loans), notes payable and long-term debt (including related party loans) of $1.1 million, $6.9 million, $nil and $9.1 million, respectively, compared to $8.5 million, $14.3 million, $3.6 million and $6.9 million, respectively, at the end of 2018. Net accounts receivable was $3.2 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $2.9 million as of December 31, 2018. Net inventory was $5.8 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $2.9 million at the end of 2019. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had current assets of $16.3 million and current liabilities of $62.5 million, resulting in a working capital deficit of $46.1 million. This compared to current assets of $24.2 million, current liabilities of $29.6 million and working capital deficit of $5.5 million at the end of 2018.

Net cash used in operating activities was $0.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $1.1 million for the same period of last year. Net cash used in investing activities was $5.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $1.2 million for the same period of last year. Net cash used in financing activities was $5.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of $0.8 million for the same period of last year.

Recent development

On June 25, 2019, Hebei Baoding Dongfang Paper Milling Company Limited ("Dongfang Paper"), the major operating entity of the Company, entered into an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") with Hebei Tengsheng Paper Co. Ltd. ("Tengsheng Paper"), pursuant to which Dongfang Paper shall acquire 100% equity interests in Tengsheng Paper and all rights, title and interest in and to all assets owned by Tengsheng Paper for total consideration of RMB 320 million (approximately $47 million). Upon the completion of the acquisition, the Company's PM8 production line is expected to be transferred to Tengsheng Paper as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dongfang Paper. And Dongfang Paper is expected to continuing focusing on manufacturing and distribution of tissue paper in the future.

About IT Tech Packaging, Inc.

Founded in 1996, IT Tech Packaging, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China. Using recycled paper as its primary raw material (with the exception of its tissue paper products), ITP produces and distributes three categories of paper products: corrugating medium paper, offset printing paper and tissue paper products. With production based in Baoding and Xingtai in North China's Hebei Province, ITP is located strategically close to the Beijing and Tianjin region, home to a growing base of industrial and manufacturing activities and one of the largest markets for paper products consumption in the country. ITP has been listed on the NYSE MKT since December 2009.

IT TECH PACKAGING, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF JUNE 30, 2019 AND DECEMBER 31, 2018 (Unaudited)



June 30,

December 31,

2019

2018 ASSETS













Current Assets





Cash and bank balances $ 1,134,371

$ 8,474,809 Restricted cash

-



3,642,616 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $64,739 and $58,707 as of June 30, 2019 and December

2018, respectively)

3,172,277



2,876,632 Inventories

5,795,685



2,923,516 Prepayments and other current assets

6,245,313



6,241,299











Total current assets

16,347,646



24,158,872











Property, plant, and equipment, net

160,394,499



167,829,716 Value-added tax recoverable

2,731,423



2,810,331 Deferred tax asset non-current

9,503,459



8,277,091











Other non-current assets

46,578,883



-











Total Assets $ 235,555,910

$ 203,076,010











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Current Liabilities









Short-term bank loans $ 6,545,740

$ 11,802,075 Current portion of long-term loans from credit union

320,014



2,491,549 Accounts payable

1,122,764



629,054 Advance from customers

100,635



- Notes payable

-



3,642,616 Due to related parties

573,744



413,336 Accrued payroll and employee benefits

251,826



213,536 Other payables and accrued liabilities

52,874,954



10,222,796 Income taxes payable

667,085



219,305











Total current liabilities

62,456,762



29,634,267











Loans from credit union

6,894,846



4,706,259 Loans from a related party

2,181,913



2,185,569











Total liabilities (including amounts of the consolidated VIE without recourse to the Company of $68,802,820 and

$34,008,908 as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively)

71,533,521



36,526,095











Commitments and Contingencies





















Stockholders' Equity









Common stock, 500,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value per share, 22,022,316 shares issued

22,360



22,360 Additional paid-in capital

51,137,319



51,137,319 Statutory earnings reserve

6,080,574



6,080,574 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,518,955)



(3,263,952) Retained earnings

110,301,091



112,573,614











Total stockholders' equity

164,022,389



166,549,915











Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 235,555,910

$ 203,076,010

IT TECH PACKAGING, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018 (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,



2019

2018



2019

2018



















Revenues

$ 33,619,948

$ 33,149,190



$ 51,070,240

$ 35,037,384



























Cost of sales



(30,711,819)



(30,133,768)





(48,354,577)



(32,717,270)



























Gross Profit



2,908,129



3,015,422





2,715,663



2,320,114



























Selling, general and administrative expenses



(2,407,859)



(3,027,265)





(5,389,332)



(6,841,059) Gain (Loss) from disposal of property, plant and equipment



-



113





-



(10,263) Gain on acquisition of a subsidiary



31,397



-





31,397



-



























Income (Loss) from Operations



531,667



(11,730)





(2,642,272)



(4,531,208)



























Other Income (Expense):

























Interest income



1,556



(17,344)





60,374



27,419 Subsidy income



236,288



(2,772)





236,288



250,509 Interest expense



(238,771)



(407,182)





(494,040)



(810,993)



























Income (Loss) before Income Taxes



530,740



(439,028)





(2,839,650)



(5,064,273)



























Provision for Income Taxes



(80,670)



549,022





567,125



1,087,991



























Net Income (Loss)



450,070



109,994





(2,272,525)



(3,976,282)



























Other Comprehensive Loss

























Foreign currency translation adjustment



(3,548,683)



(9,603,574)





(255,003)



(2,228,016)



























Total Comprehensive Loss

$ (3,098,613)

$ (9,493,580)



$ (2,527,528)

$ (6,204,298)



























Earnings (Losses) Per Share:





















































Basic and Diluted Earnings (Losses) per Share

$ 0.02

$ 0.01



$ (0.10)

$ (0.19)



























Outstanding – Basic and Diluted



22,022,316



21,450,316





22,022,316



21,450,316

IT TECH PACKAGING, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018 (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

June 30,

2019

2018







Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net income $ (2,272,525)

$ (3,976,282) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

7,789,459



7,410,833 Loss from disposal and impairment of property, plant and equipment

-



10,263 Allowance for bad debts

6,224



19,075 Gain on acquisition of a subsidiary

(31,397)



- Deferred tax

(1,259,134)



(1,091,557) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

(311,265)



(953,735) Prepayments and other current assets

60,694



(2,319,121) Inventories

(2,920,950)



4,468,468 Accounts payable

502,310



(291,710) Advance from customers

102,170



- Notes payable

(3,691,999)



(2,348,520) Related parties

161,857



78,284 Accrued payroll and employee benefits

39,237



(4,929) Other payables and accrued liabilities

558,026



684,864 Income taxes payable

454,984



(537,772) Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities

(812,309)



1,148,161











Cash Flows from Investing Activities:









Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(3,472,355)



(1,233,667) Acquisition of a subsidiary

(1,549,384)



-











Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(5,021,739)



(1,233,667)











Cash Flows from Financing Activities:









Proceeds from related party loans

-



4,697,041 Repayments of related party loans

-



(9,394,082) Proceeds from short term bank loans

3,987,359



9,863,786 Proceeds from credit union loans

2,362,879





Repayment of bank loans

(11,637,180)



(4,383,905)











Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities

(5,286,942)



782,840











Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents

137,936



(191,101)











Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

(10,983,054)



506,233











Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - Beginning of Period

12,117,425



9,017,427











Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - End of Period $ 1,134,371

$ 9,523,660











Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:









Cash paid for interest, net of capitalized interest cost $ 445,860

$ 1,110,879 Cash paid for income taxes $ 222,278

$ 534,901











Cash and bank balances

1,134,371



5,745,284 Restricted cash

-



3,778,376 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash flows

1,134,371



9,523,660

SOURCE IT Tech Packaging, Inc.