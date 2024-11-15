IT Tech Packaging Inc. Announces third Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

BAODING, China, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Tech Packaging Inc. (NYSE American: ITP) ("IT Tech Packaging" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the nine and three months ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results



For the Three Months Ended September 30, ($ millions) 2024

2023

% Change Revenues 25.08

15.77

59.03 % Regular Corrugating Medium Paper ("CMP")* 20.91

11.95

74.93 % Light-Weight CMP** 4.13

3.47

19.16 % Offset Printing Paper -

0.07

- Tissue Paper Products -

0.26

- Face Masks -

0.02

-











Gross profit (loss) 1.92

(0.15)

1351.37 % Gross profit (loss) margin 7.64 %

-0.97 %

8.61pp*** Regular Corrugating Medium Paper ("CMP")* 7.54 %

7.01 %

0.53pp**** Light-Weight CMP** 7.33 %

-7.47 %

14.80pp**** Offset Printing Paper -

7.53 %

- Tissue Paper Products*** -

-278.10 %



Face Masks -

-15.75 %

-











Operating income（loss） (1.46)

(2.48)

-41.07 % Net income (loss) (1.97)

(1.98)

-0.07 % EBITDA 2.03

1.69

20.12 % Basic and Diluted earnings (loss) per share (0.20)

(0.20)

-











* Products from PM6









** Products from PM1









*** Products from PM8 and PM9









**** pp represents percentage points











Revenue increased by 59.03% to approximately $25.08 million as compared to the same period of last year. This was mainly due to the increase of sales volume of corrugating medium paper ("CMP"), partially offset by the decrease in average selling prices ("ASP") of CMP.

as compared to the same period of last year. This was mainly due to the increase of sales volume of corrugating medium paper ("CMP"), partially offset by the decrease in average selling prices ("ASP") of CMP. Gross profit increased by 1351.37% to approximately $1.92 million as compared to the same period of last year. Total gross profit margin increased by 8.61 percentage point to 7.64%.

as compared to the same period of last year. Total gross profit margin increased by 8.61 percentage point to 7.64%. Loss from operations was approximately $1.46 million , compared to approximately $2.48 million for the same period of last year.

, compared to approximately for the same period of last year. Net loss was approximately $1.97 million , or loss per share of $0.20 , compared to net loss of approximately $1.98 million , or loss per share of $0.20 , for the same period of last year.

, or loss per share of , compared to net loss of approximately , or loss per share of , for the same period of last year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was approximately $2.03 million , compared to$1.69 million for the same period of last year.

Revenue

For the third quarter of 2024, total revenue increased by 59.03%, to approximately $25.08 million from approximately $15.77 million for the same period of last year. This was mainly due to the increase of sales volume of corrugating medium paper ("CMP"), partially offset by the decrease in average selling prices ("ASP") of CMP.

The following table summarizes revenue, volume and ASP by product for the third quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively:



For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

Revenue

($'000)

Volume

(tonne)

ASP

($/tonne)

Revenue

($'000)

Volume

(tonne)

ASP

($/tonne) Regular CMP 20,910

62,121

337

11,954

34,186

350 Light-Weight CMP 4,134

12,763

324

3,470

10,210

340 Offset Printing Paper -

-

-

69

170

407 Tissue Paper Products -

-

-

264

241

1,096 Total 25,044

74,884

334

15,757

44,807

352

Revenue

($'000)

Volume

(thousand

pieces)

ASP

($/thousand

pieces)

Revenue

($'000)

Volume

(thousand

pieces)

ASP

($/thousand

pieces) Face Masks -

-

-

15

507

30

Revenue from CMP, including both regular CMP and light-Weight CMP, increased by 62.38%, to approximately $25.04 million and accounted for 99.85% of total revenue for the third quarter of 2024, compared to approximately $15.42 million, or 97.79% of total revenue for the same period of last year. The Company sold 74,884 tonnes of CMP at an ASP of $334/tonne during the third quarter of 2024, compared to 44,396 tonnes at an ASP of $347/tonne in the same period of last year.

Of the total CMP sales, revenue from regular CMP increased by 74.93%, to approximately $20.91 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to revenue of approximately $11.95 million for the same period of last year. The Company sold 62,121 tonnesof regular CMP at an ASP of $337/tonne during the third quarter of 2024, compared to 34,186 tonnes at an ASP of $350/tonne for the same period of last year. Revenue from light-weight CMP increased by 19.16%, to approximately $4.13 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to revenue of approximately $3.47 million for the same period of last year. The Company sold 12,763 tonnes of light-weight CMP at an ASP of $324/tonne for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 10,210 tonnes at an ASP of $340/tonne for the same period of last year.

Revenue from offset printing paper was $nil for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared with revenue of $0.07 million for the same period of last year. The Company sold 170 tonnes of offset printing paper at an ASP of $407/tonne in the third quarter of 2023.

Revenue from tissue paper products was $nil for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $0.26 million for the third quarter of 2023. The Company sold 241 tonnes of tissue paper products at an ASP of $1,096/tonne during the third quarter of 2023.

Revenue from face masks was $nil for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $0.02 nillion for the same period of last year. The Company sold 507 thousand pieces of face masks during the third quarter of 2023.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Total cost of sales increased by 45.46%, to approximately $23.16 million for the third quarter of 2024 from approximately $15.92 million for the same period of last year. This was mainly due to the increase in sales quantity of CMP, partially offset by the decrease of the unit material cost of CMP products. Costs of sales per tonne for regular CMP, light-weight CMP, offset printing paper, and tissue paper products were $311, $300, $nil and $nil, respectively, for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $325, $365, $377 and $4,143 respectively, for the same period of last year.

Total gross profit was approximately $1.92 million for the third quarter of 2024, compare to the gross loss of approximately $0.15 million for the same period of last year as a result of factors described above. Overall gross profit margin was 7.64% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to gross loss margin of 0.97% for the same period of last year. Gross profit(loss) margins for regular CMP, light-weight CMP, offset printing paper, tissue paper products and face mask products were 7.54%, 7.33%, n/a, n/a and n/a, respectively, for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 7.01%, -7.47%, 7.53%, -278.10% and -15.75%, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") increased by 44.83%, to approximately $3.38 million for the third quarter of 2024 from approximately $2.33 million for the same period of last year.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations was approximately $1.46 million for the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 41.07%, from loss from operations of approximately $2.48 million for the same period of last year. Operating loss margin was 5.84% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to operating loss margin of 15.75% for the same period of last year.

Net Loss

Net loss was approximately $1.97 million, or loss per share of $0.20, for the third quarter of 2024, compared to net loss of approximately $1.98 million, or loss per share of $0.20, for the same period of last year.

EBITDA

EBITDA was approximately $2.03 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to approximately $1.69 million for the same period of last year.

Note 1: Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our U.S. GAAP results, this press release includes a discussion of EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company defines EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is a key measure used by management to evaluate our results and make strategic decisions. Management believes this measure is useful to investors because it is an indicator of operational performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, and should not be viewed as an alternative to measures of financial performance or changes in cash flows calculated in accordance with the U.S. GAAP.

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA

(Amounts expressed in US$)

















For the Three Months Ended September 30, ($ millions)

2024



2023 Net loss

-1.97



-1.98 Add: Income tax

0.35



0.00 Net interest expense

0.17



0.25 Depreciation and amortization

3.48



3.42 EBITDA

2.03



1.69

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Unaudited Financial Results





For the Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ millions)

2024

2023

% Change Revenues

58.20

65.58

-11.26 % Regular Corrugating Medium Paper ("CMP")*

48.64

50.35

-3.39 % Light-Weight CMP**

9.44

11.07

-14.76 % Offset Printing Paper

-

3.23

- Tissue Paper Products

-

0.83

- Face Masks

-

0.10

-













Gross profit

5.58

0.75

644.60 % Gross profit (loss) margin

9.59 %

1.14 %

8.45 pp**** Regular Corrugating Medium Paper ("CMP")*

9.44 %

5.26 %

4.18 pp**** Light-Weight CMP**

9.33 %

1.68 %

7.65 pp**** Offset Printing Paper

-

2.53 %

- Tissue Paper Products***

-

-258.64 %

- Face Masks

-

-9.26 %

-













Operating loss

(4.42)

(5.78)

-23.50 % Net loss

(5.80)

(5.96)

-2.75 % EBITDA

5.94

5.73

3.66 % Basic and Diluted loss per share

(0.58)

(0.59)

-1.69 %













* Products from PM6











** Products from PM1











*** Products from PM8 and PM9











**** pp represents percentage points













Revenue

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, total revenue decreased by 11.26%, to approximately $58.20 million from approximately $65.58 million for the same period of last year. This was mainly due to the decrease in ASP of CMP, partially offset by the increase in sales quantity of regular CMP.

The following table summarizes revenue, volume and ASP by product for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively:



For the Nine Months EndedSeptember30,



2024

2023



Revenue

($'000)

Volume

(tonne)

ASP

($/tonne)

Revenue

($'000)

Volume

(tonne)

ASP

($/tonne) Regular CMP 48,644

140,574

346

50,353

135,912

370 Light-Weight CMP 9,440

28.345

333

11,074

31,106

356 Offset Printing Paper -

-

-

3,225

5,573

579 Tissue Paper Products -

-

-

831

726

1,145 Total 58,084

168,919

344

65,483

173,317

378

Revenue

($'000)

Volume

(thousand

pieces)

ASP

($/thousand

pieces)

Revenue

($'000)

Volume

(thousand

pieces)

ASP

($/thousand

pieces) Face Masks -

-

-

95

3,023

31































Revenue from CMP, including both regular CMP and light-Weight CMP, decreased by 5.44%, to approximately $58.08 million and accounted for 99.81% of total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to approximately $61.43 million, or 93.66% of total revenue for the same period of last year. The Company sold 168,919 tonnes of CMP at an ASP of $344/tonne in nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 167,018 tonnes at an ASP of $368/tonne in the same period of last year.

Of the total CMP sales, revenue from regular CMP decreased by 3.39%, to approximately $48.64 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to revenue of approximately $50.35 million for the same period of last year. The Company sold 140,574 tonnesof regular CMP at an ASP of $346/tonne during the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 135,912 tonnes at an ASP of $370/tonne for the same period of last year. Revenue from light-weight CMP decreased by 14.76%, to approximately $9.44 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to revenue of approximately $11.07 million for the same period of last year. The Company sold 28,345 tonnes of light-weight CMP at an ASP of $333/tonne during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 31,106 tonnes at an ASP of $356/tonne for the same period of last year.

Revenue from offset printing paper was $nil for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $3.23 million for the same period of last year. The Company sold 5,573tonnes of offset printing paper at an ASP of $579/tonne in the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Revenue from tissue paper products was $nil for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $0.83million for the same period of last year. The Company sold 726 tonnes of tissue paper products at an ASP of $1,145/tonne during the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Revenue from face masks was $nil for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $0.10 million for the same period of last year. The Company sold 3,023 thousand pieces of face masks during the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Total cost of sales decreased by 18.85%, to approximately $52.61 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 from approximately $64.83 million for the same period of last year. This was mainly due to the decrease in the unit material costs of CMP. Costs of sales per tonne for regular CMP, light-weight CMP, offset printing paper, and tissue paper products were $313, $302, n/a and n/a, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $351, $350, $564 and $4,107, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Total gross profit was approximately $5.58 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compare to the gross profit of approximately $0.75 million for the same period of last year as a result of factors described above. Overall gross margin was 9.59% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 1.14% for the same period of last year. Gross profit(loss) margins for regular CMP, light-weight CMP, offset printing paper, tissue paper products and face mask products were 9.44%, 9.33%, n/a, n/a and n/a, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 5.26%, 1.68%, 2.53%, -258.64% and -9.26%, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") increased by 62.51%, to approximately $10.00 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 from approximately $6.15 million for the same period of last year.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations was approximately $4.42 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of 23.50%, from loss from operations of approximately $5.78 million for the same period of last year. Operating loss margin was 7.59% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to operating loss margin of 8.81% for the same period of last year.

Net Loss

Net loss was approximately $5.80 million, or loss per share of $0.58, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to net loss of approximately $5.96 million, or loss per share of $0.59, for the same period of last year.

EBITDA

EBITDA was approximately $5.94 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to approximately $5.73 million for the same period of last year.

Note 1: Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our U.S. GAAP results, this press release includes a discussion of EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company defines EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is a key measure used by management to evaluate our results and make strategic decisions. Management believes this measure is useful to investors because it is an indicator of operational performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, and should not be viewed as an alternative to measures of financial performance or changes in cash flows calculated in accordance with the U.S. GAAP.

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA

(Amounts expressed in US$)

















For the Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ millions)

2024



2023 Net loss

-5.80



-5.96 Add: Income tax

0.80



0.35 Net interest expense

0.59



0.77 Depreciation and amortization

10.35



10.57 EBITDA

5.94



5.73

Cash, Liquidity and Financial Position

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash and bank balances, short-term debt (including bank loans, current portion of long-term loans from credit union and related party loans), and long-term debt (including related party loans) of approximately $4.41million, $5.95million and $4.57 million, respectively, compared to approximately $3.92million, $8.03million and $4.50 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2023.

Net accounts receivable was approximately $1.73 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $0.58 million as of December 31, 2023. Net inventory was approximately $5.73 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to approximately $3.56 million as of December 31, 2023. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had current assets of approximately $32.97 million and current liabilities of approximately$20.75 million, resulting in a working capital of approximately $12.22 million. This was compared to current assets of approximately $28.36 million and current liabilities of approximately $21.42 million, resulting in a working capital of approximately $6.94 million as of December 31, 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities was approximately $2.83 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to approximately $7.49 million for the same period of last year. Net cash used in investing activities was approximately $0.32 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to approximately $9.21 million for the same period of last year. Net cash provided by financing activities was approximately $2.11 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to approximately $2.00 million for the same period of last year.

About IT Tech Packaging, Inc.

Founded in 1996, IT Tech Packaging, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products and single-use face masks in North China. Using recycled paper as its primary raw material (with the exception of its tissue paper products), ITP produces and distributes three categories of paper products: corrugating medium paper, offset printing paper and tissue paper products. With production based in Baoding and Xingtai in North China's Hebei Province, ITP is located strategically close to the Beijing and Tianjin region, home to a growing base of industrial and manufacturing activities and one of the largest markets for paper products consumption in the country. ITP has been listed on the NYSE American since December 2009. For more information, please visit: http://www.itpackaging.cn/.

Forward-looking Statement

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "will,""may,""expects,""projects,""anticipates,""plans,""believes,""estimate,""should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +86 312 8698215

IT TECH PACKAGING, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND DECEMBER 31, 2023 (unaudited)





September 30,



December 31,



2024



2023 ASSETS





























Current Assets













Cash and bank balances

$ 4,414,848



$ 3,918,938 Restricted cash



478,066





472,983 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful

accounts of $42,533 and $11,745 as of September 30,

2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)



1,727,370





575,526 Inventories



5,732,539





3,555,235 Prepayments and other current assets



19,384,595





18,981,290 Due from related parties



1,237,479





853,929















Total current assets



32,974,897





28,357,901















Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



459,612





528,648 Property, plant, and equipment, net



154,755,386





163,974,022 Value-added tax recoverable



1,828,344





1,883,078































Total Assets

$ 190,018,239



$ 194,743,649















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Current Liabilities













Short-term bank loans

$ 856,238



$ 423,567 Current portion of long-term loans



4,365,385





6,874,497 Lease liability



249,976





100,484 Accounts payable



-





4,991 Advance from customers



37,101





136,167 Due to related parties



732,982





728,869 Accrued payroll and employee benefits



362,996





237,842 Other payables and accrued liabilities



13,800,118





12,912,517 Income taxes payable



349,828





-















Total current liabilities



20,754,624





21,418,934















Long-term loans



4,566,601





4,503,932 Lease liability - non-current



372,966





483,866 Derivative liability



3





54















Total liabilities (including amounts of the consolidated

VIE without recourse to the Company of $19,074 627 and

$20,084,995 as of September 30, 2024 and December 31,

2023, respectively)



25,694,194





26,406,786















Commitments and Contingencies





























Stockholders' Equity













Common stock, 50,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par

value per share, 10,065,920 shares issued and outstanding

as of September 30, 2024 and December, 31, 2023.



10,066





10,066 Additional paid-in capital



89,172,771





89,172,771 Statutory earnings reserve



6,080,574





6,080,574 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(8,770,123)





(10,555,534) Retained earnings



77,830,757





83,628,986















Total stockholders' equity



164,324,045





168,336,863















Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 190,018,239



$ 194,743,649

IT TECH PACKAGING, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023 (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2024



2023

2024

2023



























Revenues

$ 25,081,500



$ 15,771,560

$ 58,195,129

$ 65,582,351



























Cost of sales



(23,164,119)





(15,924,783)



(52,613,335)



(64,832,715)



























Gross Profit (Loss)



1,917,381





(153,223)



5,581,794



749,636



























Selling, general and

administrative expenses



(3,381,502)





(2,334,746)



(9,999,833)



(6,153,513) Loss on impairment of

assets



-





3,456



-



(371,680)























































Loss from Operations



(1,464,121)





(2,484,513)



(4,418,039)



(5,775,557)



























Other Income

(Expense):

























Interest income



7,313





93,298



12,303



283,203 Interest expense



(171,430)





(247,818)



(593,271)



(767,668) Gain on derivative

liability



2





660,429



51



646,020



























Loss before Income

Taxes



(1,628,236)





(1,978,604)



(4,998,956)



(5,614,002)



























Income Tax (Expenses)

Benefits



(345,710)





3,236



(799,273)



(348,024)



























Net Loss



(1,973,946)





(1,975,368)



(5,798,229)



(5,962,026)



























Other Comprehensive

Income (Loss)

























Foreign currency

translation adjustment



2,843,180





1,143,608



1,785,411



(5,417,331)



























Total Comprehensive

Income (Loss)

$ 869,234



$ (831,760)

$ (4,012,818)

$ (11,379,357)



























Losses Per Share:





















































Basic and Diluted

Losses per Share

$ (0.20)



$ (0.20)

$ (0.53)

$ (0.59)























































Outstanding – Basic and

Diluted



10,065,920





10,065,920



10,065,920



10,065,920

IT TECH PACKAGING, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023 (Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended



September 30,



2024

2023













Cash Flows from Operating Activities:











Net income

$ (5,798,229)

$ (5,962,026) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:











Depreciation and amortization



10,346,181



10,573,288 (Gain) Loss on derivative liability



(51)



(646,020) (Gain) Loss from disposal and impairment of property, plant and equipment -



956,406 (Recovery from) Allowance for bad debts



30,262



(815,317) Allowances for inventories, net



(2,951)



- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



(1,160,996)



(2,037,003) Prepayments and other current assets



(122,747)



7,968,553 Inventories



(2,108,280)



(2,631,661) Accounts payable



(4,979)



101,328 Advance from customers



(99,219)



19,140 Related parties



(365,452)



120,298 Accrued payroll and employee benefits



121,000



141,773 Other payables and accrued liabilities



1,651,302



119,132 Income taxes payable



345,270



(413,777) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities



2,831,111



7,494,114













Cash Flows from Investing Activities:











Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(315,152)



(9,211,711)













Net Cash Used in Investing Activities



(315,152)



(9,211,711)













Cash Flows from Financing Activities:











Proceeds from short term bank loans



845,082



852,988 Proceeds from long term loans



-



2,558,963 Repayment of bank loans



(2,957,788)



(5,549,150) Payment of capital lease obligation



-



(130,470) Loan to a related party (net)



-



4,264,938













Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities



(2,112,706)



1,997,269













Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents



97,740



(366,599)













Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents



500,993



(86,927)













Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - Beginning of Period



4,391,921



9,524,868













Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - End of Period

$ 4,892,914

$ 9,437,941













Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:











Cash paid for interest, net of capitalized interest cost

$ 382,493

$ 1,118,672 Cash paid for income taxes

$ 454,003

$ 761,801



























Cash and bank balances



4,414,848



9,437,941 Restricted cash



478,066



- Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the

statement of cash flows



4,892,914



9,437,941

SOURCE IT Tech Packaging, Inc.