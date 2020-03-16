IT Tech Packaging, Inc. to Announce Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 on March 23, 2020

Company to Host Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 8:00 am ET

BAODING, China, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE MKT: ITP) ("IT Tech Packaging" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China, today announced that the Company anticipates filing its 2019 annual report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission and releasing its earnings before the market opens on Monday, March 23, 2020. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial results at 8:00 am Eastern Time (5:00 am Pacific Time/ 8:00 pm Beijing Time) on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

To attend the conference call, please dial in using the information below. When prompted upon dialing-in, please provide the conference ID or ask for the "IT Tech Packaging Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call."

Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2020 Time: 8:00 am EST International Toll Free: United States: +1-866-519-4004 Mainland China: 400-620-8038 Hong Kong: 800-906-601 International: +65-6713-5090 Conference ID: 8192168

This conference call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kyuy25ew.

Please access the link at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

A playback will be available through 11:00 am EST on March 24, 2020 to 8:59 am EST on April 1, 2020. To listen, please dial+1-855-452-5696 if calling from the United States, or +61-281-990-299 if calling internationally. Use the Conference ID 8192168 to access the replay.

About IT Tech Packaging, Inc.

Founded in 1996, IT Tech Packaging, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China. Using recycled paper as its primary raw material (with the exception of its tissue paper products), ITP produces and distributes three categories of paper products: corrugating medium paper, offset printing paper and tissue paper products. With production based in Baoding and Xingtai in North China's Hebei Province, ITP is located strategically close to the Beijing and Tianjin region, home to a growing base of industrial and manufacturing activities and one of the largest markets for paper products consumption in the country. ITP has been listed on the NYSE MKT since December 2009.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks outlined in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's latest annual report on Form 10-K. All information provided in this press release speaks as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements.

For more information, please contact:

At the Company

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +86 0312 8698215

Investor Relations:

Janice Wang

EverGreen Consulting Inc.

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE IT Tech Packaging, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.itpackaging.cn/

