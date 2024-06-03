IT Training Market size is set to grow by USD 12.93 billion from 2024-2028, Growing number of partnerships and acquisitions boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global IT training market size is estimated to grow by USD 12.93 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.03% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global IT Training Market 2024-2028

IT Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.03% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 12.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.75 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, India, Australia, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled ACI Learning, Allen Communication Learning Services, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., British Standards Institution, CBT Nuggets LLC, Cisco Systems Inc., Computer Generated Solutions Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., ESET Spol Sro, ExecuTrain, Firebrand Training Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., ILX Group, International Business Machines Corp., Learning Tree International Inc., LearnQuest Inc., Microsoft Corp., New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SDLC Training, Simplilearn, Skillsoft Corp., and Tech Data Corp.

Market Driver

The IT training market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of blended learning. This approach combines traditional face-to-face training with digital methods, such as online courses and microlearning modules.

Blended learning offers cost savings, flexibility, and personalized learning experiences for employees. Its popularity is driven by the integration of on-demand training and the growing trend towards competency-based learning in IT. Vendors provide a range of blended e-learning courses, ensuring organizations can effectively engage and train their workforce.

The IT training market is experiencing significant growth, with a focus on providing advanced skills in areas like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, and Cloud Computing. Providers offer a range of programs, from professional development courses to certification training. The demand for IT professionals with these skills is high, driving the need for comprehensive and effective training solutions.

Companies are investing in upskilling their workforce to stay competitive in the industry. The use of technology in training, such as virtual classrooms and interactive modules, is also on the rise. Overall, the IT training market is an essential component in the digital transformation of businesses.

Market Challenges

• The IT training market is experiencing disruption due to the proliferation of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs). These free, online courses cover various IT fields, including AI, cybersecurity, and data science, among others. Providers like edX, Coursera, FutureLearn, and Instructure offer flexible and cost-effective learning opportunities.

• While individuals benefit from certification-free courses, organizations may be less inclined to adopt due to the lack of accreditation. Consequently, the growth of the IT training market could be hindered during the forecast period.

• The IT training market faces several challenges in today's dynamic business environment. One major challenge is keeping up with the latest technologies and skills required by organizations. Another challenge is delivering effective training programs that cater to diverse learning styles and preferences.

• Additionally, ensuring the security and privacy of data during training is becoming increasingly important. Furthermore, integrating technology into traditional classroom settings and providing on-demand training are also significant challenges. Lastly, measuring the effectiveness of training programs and ensuring a good return on investment is a constant concern for businesses.

Segment Overview

Service 1.1 Infrastructure

1.2 Development

1.3 Database

1.4 Security

1.5 Others End-user 2.1 Corporate

2.2 Schools and colleges

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Infrastructure- The IT infrastructure segment of the global training market focuses on building, maintaining, and managing IT infrastructure, particularly in networking and cloud computing. IT infrastructure management involves IT systems, policies, and processes, and includes training on desktop and server infrastructure, operating systems, and networking. Core training opportunities include optimization, maintenance, and upgrades of enterprise systems. Growth is driven by the increasing demand for skilled professionals in networking and cloud computing due to digitization and storage needs. Companies like Microsoft, Oracle, and SAP are investing in cloud infrastructure and expanding services to meet this demand, driving the growth of the IT training market.

Research Analysis

The IT Training Market continues to evolve, with a focus on skill development in IT systems and applications, including upskilling IT workforce in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), data analytics, and strategic collaborations. Technological innovations drive the demand for IT professionals to acquire new skills and knowledge.

Training providers offer various programs in IT domains such as computer hardware, networking, system administration, and AI. In-person classes and virtual classrooms are popular options for IT training, allowing flexibility for professionals to learn at their own pace. Virtual training options enable IT professionals to access training from anywhere, making it an essential tool for continuous learning in the dynamic IT industry.

Market Research Overview

The IT training market encompasses various forms of education and development in information technology. This sector offers a range of services, including e-learning, instructor-led training, and on-the-job training. The market caters to diverse industries and professionals, providing them with the necessary skills to adapt to the ever-evolving IT landscape.

The training programs cover topics such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics. The primary goal is to equip individuals and organizations with the latest IT knowledge and techniques to enhance productivity and competitiveness. The market is driven by factors like increasing digitalization, the growing demand for skilled IT professionals, and the need for continuous learning in the tech industry.

