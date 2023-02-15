IT training market to grow by USD 12,044.11 million; APAC will account for 35% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global IT training market size is estimated to grow by USD 12,044.11 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 25,342.52 million. APAC will account for 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global IT Training Market 2023-2027

IT training market - Five Forces

The global IT training market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

IT training market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

IT training market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on service (infrastructure, development, database, security, and others), end-user (corporate, schools and colleges, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth will be significant in the infrastructure segment during the forecast period. The segment involves building, sustaining, and managing IT infrastructure and networking and cloud computing infrastructure. The growth of the segment is driven by the growing demand for skilled individuals in networking and cloud computing technology.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global IT training market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global IT training market.

APAC will account for 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by increased outsourcing of IT services and improving IT network infrastructure. Also, the expansion of enterprise infrastructure and growth in the number of SMEs are fostering the growth of the IT training market in APAC.

IT Training Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by growth is the number of strategic partnerships among vendors.

Many vendors in the market are forming strategic alliances and acquiring smaller companies to expand their customer base and geographic presence.

For instance, in January 2021 , SAP SE and Signavio GmbH announced that SAP had decided to acquire Signavio, a market leader in enterprise business process analytics and process management.

, SAP SE and Signavio GmbH announced that SAP had decided to acquire Signavio, a market leader in enterprise business process analytics and process management. Similarly, in March 2019 , Tech Data Corp. (Tech Data), through its brand ExitCertified, expanded its cloud curriculum through its partnership with Google and Docker Inc.

, Tech Data Corp. (Tech Data), through its brand ExitCertified, expanded its cloud curriculum through its partnership with Google and Docker Inc. Many such strategic activities are expanding the customer base of vendors, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the global IT training market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growth in popularity of blended learning is the key trend in the market.

Many organizations are adopting blended learning as it is a cost-effective method of engaging and imparting training to employees.

The blended learning method offers more customized training modules with on-demand learning and other features such as the incorporation of microlearning.

The growing popularity of blended learning is encouraging vendors to introduce a wide range of blended e-learning courses along with a mix of traditional onsite training and online training.

This trend will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The growth in the popularity of MOOCs will challenge the growth of the market.

The popularity of MOOCs is increasing among learners as they provide free online courses for IT, executive education, and employee development.

They are cost-effective and offer higher flexibility, and ease of access as the user can enroll for these courses online.

With the growing demand for IT learning, many courses are being introduced in open online learning sources.

The availability of free online learning courses is reducing the growth potential in the market.

What are the key data covered in this IT training market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the IT training market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the IT training market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the IT training market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of IT training market vendors

IT Training Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 179 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.91% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12,044.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.32 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, India, Australia, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ACI Learning, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., CBT Nuggets LLC, Computer Generated Solutions Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., ExecuTrain, Fast Lane Consulting and Education Services, Firebrand Training Ltd., Global Knowledge Training LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., ILX Group, Information System Audit and Control Association Inc., LearnQuest Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc., Radical Technologies, Tech Data Corp., International Business Machines Corp., and Oracle Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global IT training market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global IT training market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Service Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Service

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Service



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Service

6.3 Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Infrastructure - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Development - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Development - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Development - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Development - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Development - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Database - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Database - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Database - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Database - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Database - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Security - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Security - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Security - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Security - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Security - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Service ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Corporate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Corporate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Corporate - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Corporate - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Schools and colleges - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Schools and colleges - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Schools and colleges - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Schools and colleges - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Schools and colleges - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 122: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 124: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 129: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Computer Generated Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 134: Computer Generated Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Computer Generated Solutions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Computer Generated Solutions Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 137: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 ExecuTrain

Exhibit 142: ExecuTrain - Overview



Exhibit 143: ExecuTrain - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: ExecuTrain - Key offerings

12.8 Fast Lane Consulting and Education Services

Exhibit 145: Fast Lane Consulting and Education Services - Overview



Exhibit 146: Fast Lane Consulting and Education Services - Key offerings

12.9 Firebrand Training Ltd.

Exhibit 147: Firebrand Training Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Firebrand Training Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Firebrand Training Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 150: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 153: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

12.11 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 155: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 156: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 ILX Group

Exhibit 159: ILX Group - Overview



Exhibit 160: ILX Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: ILX Group - Key offerings

12.13 LearnQuest Inc.

Exhibit 162: LearnQuest Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 163: LearnQuest Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: LearnQuest Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Learning Technologies Group Plc

Exhibit 165: Learning Technologies Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 166: Learning Technologies Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Learning Technologies Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 168: Learning Technologies Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Learning Technologies Group Plc - Segment focus

12.15 New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc.

Exhibit 170: New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 171: New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 173: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 176: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Tech Data Corp.

Exhibit 178: Tech Data Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 179: Tech Data Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 180: Tech Data Corp. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 181: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 182: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 183: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 184: Research methodology



Exhibit 185: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 186: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 187: List of abbreviations

