IT Vortex Achieves VMware Cloud Verified Partner Status

PARAMUS, N.J., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Vortex, an industry leader in cloud services, announced today its certification as a VMware Cloud Verified partner. Earning the VMware Cloud Verified Badge proves IT Vortex's commitment to providing customers with cutting-edge cloud services that offer flexibility, integration, and cost optimization.

IT Vortex and VMware drive organizational digital transformations by enabling seamless operation, management, connectivity, and security of applications across private and public clouds. The VMware Cloud Verified badge provides assurance that IT Vortex services are compatible with the VMware cloud infrastructure.

VMware Cloud Service Providers displaying the Cloud Verified Badge offer comprehensive services based on the VMware cloud infrastructure. IT Vortex provides compatibility, choice, and control of VMware Cloud Infrastructure throughout data center locations around the world. Solutions provided by IT Vortex as a VMware Cloud Provider enable rapid and cost-effective delivery of hybrid cloud services.

IT Vortex is a New Jersey-based company that provides best-in-class hosted cloud security as a service, business continuity, and unified communications services. They specialize in rapid system implementations for all IT needs to help businesses make the most of their IT investments. IT Vortex leverages decades of training and skills development to provide deep insight into business IT applications and products. They partner with industry-leading organizations to provide seamless integration and support services for businesses across the globe. For more information on IT Vortex, please visit www.theitvortex.com.

