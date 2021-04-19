It Works! 20th Anniversary Birthday Relaunch

PALMETTO, Fla., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It Works!, an international award-winning independent distributor is celebrating its 20th year in business by relaunching the original products that put the company on the map.

It Works! specializes in health, wellness, and beauty products, and has reimagined two of its classic products with a new, modern look: The Ultimate Body Applicator™, a tightening and toning contoured body wrap, is now the Skinny Wrap™, and Facial™, a skin-revitalizing sheet mask, has been reformulated to the Hydrating Facial Mask.*

With two decades of thriving as a leader in the space, It Works! maintains its commitment to placing product innovation at the core of its business strategy; by focusing on creating great products, It Works! continues to help and empower people to earn extra income through the resale of its products. Today, It Works! has a selection of over 40 amazing beauty, nutrition, and lifestyle products.

"The biggest challenge in this industry — and really the worldwide market — is to offer an uncommon solution, a true original, that captivates people and offers them something they never thought was possible before," according to Mark Pentecost, founder and chief executive officer of It Works! "We knew we had something special to share with the world."

It Works! was founded by Mark and his wife, Cindy Pentecost, in 2001, with a product offering that would turn out to be one of their best sellers: the Ultimate Body Applicator™. Soon after, the company would expand into new markets and products. It Works! continues to expand globally; in 2021 It Works! has over 100,000 team members in over 23 countries.

To this day, the company is still family-owned and places a high value on integrity and innovation. It Works! extends thanks to its customers for 20 years of trust and looks forward to continuing to deliver more innovative, first-to-market products to customers in the years to come.

*Individual results can and will vary. It Works! cosmetic products are purely cosmetic in nature and do not claim to cure/treat/prevent any skin & hair related disorders. If you are allergic to any ingredients listed, or are under treatment or on medication for your skin, please consult with your physician prior to use.

About It Works!

It Works! is a Palmetto, Florida-based direct sales company that was founded in 2001, known for its Skinny Brew coffee. The company's innovative product line includes nutrition, lifestyle, and beauty products, including collaborations from celebrities, such as the world-renowned Dr. Paul Nassif. It Works! has received countless awards and accolades. For five consecutive years, It Works! earned a spot on Inc. 500 and Inc. 5000's list of "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America." In 2016, the company was ranked as a "Top 20 Fastest-Growing Direct Sales Organization in North America" by DSN Magazine. Direct Selling News honored the company in 2017 and 2018 with its "Best Place to Work" award, and, in 2020, It Works! received Platinum Status by the Consumer-Centric Recognition Program that's hosted by Direct Selling News. The company has expanded into 23 countries and currently has over 150,000 independent distributors worldwide and maintains a debt-free status to date. With a strong brand culture founded on values of connection, friendship, fun, and freedom, It Works! continues to provide science-backed, real solutions for its community of entrepreneurs and consumers.

