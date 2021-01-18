It Works! Announces New Executive Hire and Record-Breaking Launch

PALMETTO, Fla., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It Works!, an international and award-winning company that specializes in health, wellness, and beauty products, kicked off the new year with a record-breaking product launch and executive hire.

The company, known for their coffee, Skinny Brew®, added another results-driven product to the lineup, Slimming Gummies. These uniquely vegan treats are formulated with apple cider vinegar and MOROSIL®, a blood orange power-ingredient.

It Works!

"These gummies are low-effort, high-reward to help you keep your confidence up while you slim down in 2021†," said Kindsey Pentecost, It Works! Chief Marketing Officer.

The Slimming Gummies launch was the best product launch in It Works! History, surpassing even the previous top-selling product, ThermoFight Xˣ.

In addition, It Works! announced a new executive leader will join the team in February, David Vanderveen. He was the founder and chief executive officer of XS World Wide, a portfolio of energy drinks and sports nutrition products, which Amway acquired in 2015. XS was Amway's fastest-growing brand and category with annual sales approaching $500 million.

Vanderveen will spearhead International growth and expansion for the company, which is already open in 23 countries. "David has over 20 years' experience in the direct selling industry and is known and respected worldwide," said Pentecost. "We're looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish together with our established international markets and future expansion!"

In the new year, It Works! plans to continue to establish themselves as a leader in cultivating the ultimate customer experience around the world.

To shop for Slimming Gummies, contact your local It Works! Independent Distributor or visit www.ItWorks.com.

*Slimming Gummies should be taken along with a reduced-calorie diet for a minimum of 90 days. MOROSIL® clinical study used a 400 mg daily dosage (the equivalent of four gummies) over 90 days.† MOROSIL® is a registered trademark of BIONAP SRL.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About It Works!

It Works! is a Palmetto, Florida-based direct sales company that was founded in 2001, is known for its Skinny Brew, a premium coffee. Their innovative product line includes nutrition, lifestyle, and beauty products, including collaborations from celebrities, such as the world renowned Dr. Paul Nassif. It Works! has received countless awards and accolades. For five consecutive years, It Works! earned a spot on Inc. 500 and Inc. 5000's list of "Fastest Growing Private Companies in America." In 2016, the company was ranked as a "Top 20 Fastest Growing Direct Sales Organization in North America" by DSN Magazine. Direct Selling News honored the company in 2017 and 2018 with its "Best Place to Work" award, and in 2020, It Works! received Platinum Status by the Consumer-Centric Recognition Program that's hosted by Direct Selling News. The company has expanded into 23 countries and currently has over 150,000 independent distributors worldwide, and maintains a debt-free status to date. With a strong brand culture founded in values of connection, friendship, fun and freedom - It Works! continues to provide science-backed, real solutions for its community of entrepreneurs and consumers.

