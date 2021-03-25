It Works! Continues to Drive Innovation for Beauty Brands by Partnering in Dr. Nassif Collaboration

PALMETTO, Fla., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It Works!, the innovative health beauty and wellness brand, collaborates with world-famous plastic surgeon and television personality Dr. Paul Nassif, star of the reality television series Botched. Dr. Nassif was the perfect fit due to his success in the beauty and wellness industry, as well as his ability to identify new and leading discoveries to bring to the consumer market.

It Works!

In partnership with Dr. Nassif, It Works! has created an exclusive premier skincare line that's targeted toward common beauty issues. In particular, Dr. Nassif had high praise for the line's unique, simple, and effective solutions to common skincare frustrations. With It Works!, customers can receive premium, Beverly Hills-styled skincare products that are realistic and attainable for almost anyone at the current price points.

"We created products that can be enjoyed everywhere by anyone. Our products use gentle yet effective formulas that are made for most skin types," said Dr. Nassif. "This line of incredible products, Dr. Nassif x It Works!, delivers results through high-quality ingredients at an affordable price."

Customers can achieve more beautiful brows and lashes in the blink of an eye with Enhancing Lash & Brow Serum, become fresh-faced with Illuminating Facial Pads, and feel instant tightening effects for their neck and chest areas with Firming Neck Treatment. With key active ingredients, such as encapsulated plant extracts, Bioactive Marine Peptide, and Caviar Lime included in the respective products, users can enhance the health and beauty of their eyelashes, eyebrows, and skin.

"We are beyond thrilled to work with Dr. Nassif on this incredible line of products," said Mark Pentecost, Founder and CEO of It Works!. "By formulating a niche collection of targeted beauty products, we have been able to provide our customers with solutions that make their skin look and feel absolutely beautiful."

Prioritize your skincare. Skin is the human body's largest organ, and it should be a top priority for health and wellness. Taking care of your skin helps contribute to overall longevity. Learn more about how It Works! can help you prioritize your skincare by visiting https://itworks.com.

About It Works!

It Works! is a Palmetto, Florida-based direct sales company that was founded in 2001, known for its Skinny Brew coffee. Their innovative product line includes nutrition, lifestyle, and beauty products, including collaborations from celebrities, such as the world-renowned Dr. Paul Nassif. It Works! has received countless awards and accolades. For five consecutive years, It Works! earned a spot on Inc. 500 and Inc. 5000's list of "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America." In 2016, the company was ranked as a "Top 20 Fastest-Growing Direct Sales Organization in North America" by DSN Magazine. Direct Selling News honored the company in 2017 and 2018 with its "Best Place to Work" award, and in 2020, It Works! received Platinum Status by the Consumer-Centric Recognition Program that's hosted by Direct Selling News. The company has expanded into 23 countries and currently has over 150,000 independent distributors worldwide and maintains a debt-free status to date. With a strong brand culture founded in values of connection, friendship, fun and freedom - It Works! continues to provide science-backed, real solutions for its community of entrepreneurs and consumers.

