It Works! Offers Helpful Tips to Manage Stress as the Focus on Mental Health Is on the Rise

PALMETTO, Fla., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This past year has brought on an unprecedented level of stress for many. In fact, according to the American Institute of Stress, 33% of Americans have reported feeling extreme stress, with 73% sharing they feel it impacts their mental health. Coping with stress in an effective way is vital for maintaining overall health and well-being. With this in mind, It Works! is offering helpful tips to manage stress when it can often feel overwhelming.

Cultivate social support - Strong social support can improve resilience, so be sure to reach out to friends and family members who are good listeners. Maintain good nutrition - When experiencing stress, the central nervous system releases adrenaline and cortisol, which can negatively impact the digestive system. A nutritious diet can provide more physical energy to deal with challenges. Taking a dietary supplement, such as It Works! Super Reds, also can help support your body with powerful polyphenol antioxidants. Relax muscles - Stress can cause tension, so combat symptoms with regular stretching, massages, or warm baths. Meditate - Research shows that mindful meditation can reduce psychological stress and anxiety. Set aside five minutes each day to sit in a quiet place and breathe. Protect sleep - Stress during the day can translate into a bad night's sleep, which can affect cognition and mood. Try to have a consistent sleep schedule and wind down with It Works! Sleepy Tea before bed. Get physically active - Movement can improve your sleep and combat stress simultaneously. In one study, working adults who participated in moderate physical activity had half the perceived stress as working adults who didn't participate. Spend time outdoors - Studies conducted in multiple countries have found that green space improves mood. Take a moment to notice nature, refocus and calm the mind.

"Chronic stress is considered a risk factor for a variety of illnesses, including cancer, heart disease, and obesity," said Kindsey Pentecost, CMO of It Works!. "It Works! not only serves as a beneficial resource but also encourages individuals to take advantage of our wide range of products that offer a means to reducing daily stress."

Factors like stress impact mental health, which in turn affect wellness, so it's critical to practice self-care every day to maintain a healthy well-being. As a leader in the health and wellness industry, It Works! continues to meet the needs of customers with its innovative, first-to-market line of products.

About It Works!

At It Works!, we know that sometimes simple adjustments to your daily routine can change everything. With our results-driven, easy-to-use products, you have unlimited opportunities to achieve beauty and body confidence. Our philosophy is that every product we provide must enhance your life and jumpstart your journey towards personal achievement. We deliver product solutions that are backed by science, simple to incorporate into your existing routine and that truly work! To learn more, click here.

