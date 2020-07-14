ITA Group and Eurofins Announce Partnership to Offer Health Safety Testing and Risk Mitigation for Corporate Events

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ITA Group, a prominent global corporate events and engagement company, has partnered with Eurofins, a worldwide leader in environmental health testing, to offer health risk mitigation services for in-person events throughout the U.S. As companies seek to begin holding live events again, this new offering provides a way to mitigate health risks with the ultimate goal to create safe and healthy environments for event attendees.

ITA Group—which formed a special task force at the start of the pandemic to adapt health risk mitigation practices related to in-person events—sought out this partnership to allow clients the ability to conduct thorough COVID-19 inspection and audit protocols that are customized to their event and attendee needs.

In addition to closely following all local, state and federal guidelines for capacity and social distancing for each event, Eurofins and ITA Group will examine all aspects of an event from an attendee and event planner perspective and recommend tailored strategies and guidelines to mitigate health risks associated with events and venues. Key services will include:



Designing and auditing COVID-19 sampling/testing protocols and action plans to detect potential risks and monitor the effectiveness of cleaning procedures;

Conducting on-site COVID-19 testing with results within 24 hours;

Tailoring customized health risk mitigation protocols for each event based on agenda, crowd flow, room set ups, food service, participant demographics, destination guidelines, venues/properties and communications strategy;

Providing surface-testing swabs to determine presence of the virus at the pre-event site visit and throughout the duration of the event;

Offering technology to help with contact tracing and maintaining safe social distances ; and

Validating and auditing venue protocols immediately prior to the event.

"Our partnership with Eurofins will give our event clients and their attendees peace of mind and confidence so they can focus less on health risks, and instead focus on delivering and participating in events that inform, engage and inspire," said Sarah Haines, ITA Group's Vice President of Event Management.

Eurofins, one of the leading quality-oriented international companies in its industry, has drawn on its vast scientific experience to develop and implement a large range of SARS-CoV-2 testing modalities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and efficiently deliver accurate results through its management of 800 laboratories worldwide, 80 of which are based in the U.S.

"Eurofins' [email protected] program is excited to team with ITA Group to enable SAFER meetings and tradeshows," said Sean Murray, President, [email protected], Eurofins. "By using a smart combination of social distancing, barriers, testing and contact tracing, we think this can enable us to meet in person again."

For more information on health risk mitigation for corporate events, please contact: Carrie Winton, Events Insights & Strategy Leader at ITA Group ([email protected]) or visit https://www.itagroup.com/contact-us

About Eurofins

Eurofins is the global leader in food, environmental, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also a global market leader in testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and in esoteric and molecular clinical diagnostic testing. With more than 47,000 staff members across a network of more than 800 laboratories in 50+ countries, Eurofins' companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods. For more information, please visit www.eurofins.com.

About ITA Group

ITA Group delivers custom-crafted event and engagement solutions that uniquely align, motivate and inspire employees, channel partners and customers. With operations throughout the U.S. and globally, ITA Group infuses strategies proven to fuel advocacy and drive business results for some of the world's biggest brands. Find out more at www.itagroup.com.

