ITA Group Expands Global Operations with the Incorporation of ITA Group Europe

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa and BRUGES, Belgium, Feb. 04, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ITA Group, a global leader in corporate engagement solutions, has incorporated ITA Group Europe as the newest member of the ITA Group family of companies. Based out of Belgium, ITA Group Europe will allow clients to take advantage of more culturally relevant and locally managed engagement solutions that inspire and motivate European-based employees, channel partners and customers.

In addition to incorporating in Europe, ITA Group formed a strategic affiliation with Motisha, a Belgium-based leader in engagement programs. Motisha offers exceptional global capabilities, 18 years of European operational experience and a passionate and dedicated client-centric culture, similar to ITA Group.

This strategic affiliation allows ITA Group to deliver immediate benefits to clients including:

Enhanced global perspective on engagement programs with informed cultural insights and sensitivity;

In-region, local program management throughout Europe ;

; Enhanced global technology, communications and award capabilities; and

Access to a strong network of European support partners.

"This European expansion is an important step to better serve our clients' ever-growing needs," said Kurt Hosna, ITA Group's Director of Global Strategy. "As a result, we can now offer stronger, more locally managed and culturally sensitive programs to our clients who are looking to connect, engage and motivate throughout Europe." He added, "Knowing the nuances between regions, countries and cultures, while also having a strong supplier network, is critical to fulfilling our promise to achieve maximum business results."

Fintan Connolly, Motisha's Chief Revenue Officer, commented, "Bringing this strategic affiliation to completion signifies the importance both ITA Group and Motisha place on delivering a truly local experience on a global level. We're extremely excited about what the future holds for our two organizations."

Gunther Everaert, Motisha CEO, added, "This affiliation will allow ITA Group and Motisha to use their joint strengths to address the rapidly growing client demand for data-based business insights that deliver true engagement and performance for both our companies' customers."

According to ITA Group's President and CEO Brent Vander Waal, "We are excited to be able to better serve our clients with European-based audiences through this noteworthy expansion. As we look to the future, effective global engagement programs will be a critical piece in our clients' long-term business strategies, and this step is the first of many as we continue to execute our ongoing global expansion strategy."

About Motisha

Motisha®, the award-winning engagement technology provider, empowers organisations across the world by engaging One Employee, One Partner and One Customer at a time. At Motisha, we love what we do because we're shaping the future of Engagement through our people and our technology. Our cloud-based applications are helping some of the world's most admired brands connect culture to shared purpose. Motisha® was founded in 2002 & is headquartered in Bruges, Belgium. To learn more visit: www.motisha.com.

About ITA Group

ITA Group® delivers custom-crafted global engagement solutions that motivate and inspire employees, channel partners and customers. With operations globally and throughout the U.S., ITA Group infuses strategies proven to fuel advocacy and drive business results for some of the world's biggest brands. Find out more at www.itagroup.com.

