iTacit is Digitizing Training for Indigenous Services Canada Ontario's Remote Healthcare Delivery Teams

FREDERICTON, NB, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With their teams of healthcare specialists distributed in remote locations, Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) Ontario is digitizing training and certification courses with iTacit's learning management system (LMS) and app.

Luke Megarity, President and Chief Operations Officer of iTacit, states: "Our goal is to make training more accessible, effective and engaging. For distributed workforces like ISC Ontario's healthcare teams, targeted and mobile-first learning enhances both compliance and efficiency."

iTacit Learning Management System Preview

ISC Ontario delivers essential healthcare and supports to remote First Nations communities, and First Nations communities delivering health care independently, serving as the point that connects them to the healthcare system. Assigned to remote locations, their healthcare professionals carry out a range of crucial duties, such as vaccine administration and the management of medical conditions.

Delivering updated training in a timely manner and communicating best practices to distributed teams is a challenge for many organizations. After digitizing learning materials, the delivery of training content can be targeted and streamlined, and ISC Ontario is doing just this to improve the experience and work being done by their healthcare specialists.

"Having access to online materials that can accommodate non-routine shift schedules and are accessible on smart devices where internet connectivity is unreliable is crucial to supporting front-line nurses delivering health care services to First Nations community members. The ability for nurses to self-register and have learning programs assigned is essential. The ability to track mandatory education completion progress and generate reports and certificates are key functions for managers. We are very pleased to have launched this platform and are already receiving positive feedback," states ISC FNIHB Ontario Region Communicable Disease Program Manager, Teresa Gillespie, RN BN.

Shari Glenn, NP, Director of Primary Care added: "Although this work began over two years ago, the importance of a reliable e-learning platform has never been more important to the provision of nurses' ongoing professional development and adherence to Patient Safety, Safe Medication Practice, and Quality Assurance programming. iTacit serves as a platform from which we will continue to evolve and improve safe practice."

About iTacit

iTacit is a workforce communication platform used by over 150,000 employees across 600-plus sites. Whether teams are on the front-line or in the office, iTacit increases compliance and makes work more efficient. Implementing automated forms, workflows, training, messaging, and resource sharing into a single access hub, iTacit is revolutionizing how employees connect to critical tools, skills, and the rest of their organization, wherever they are.

Visit iTacit at www.itacit.com, or connect on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Contact:

Teri Maltais

iTacit, Director of Sales & Marketing

[email protected]

+1 506 874-6799

Related Files

iTacit-LMS-sell-sheet-0121.pdf

iTacit-Case Study-Shannex-Shannex HR deploys training and employee screening protocols to guarantee safety-0920.pdf

Related Images

itacit-learning-management-system.png

iTacit Learning Management System

iTacit Learning Management System Preview

SOURCE iTacit Healthcare, Inc.