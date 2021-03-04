iTakeControl Health Joins Red Nucleus

BOSTON, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iTakeControl (ITC), a leading provider of clinical operations and medical affairs technology and services focused on rare disease and specialty pharma, announces that it has been acquired by Red Nucleus, a premier provider of learning, performance, and process solutions for the life sciences industry.

With its track record of excellence, geographic reach, and resources, Red Nucleus accelerates ITC's ability to scale its offerings in the use of video to collect clinical data, conduct remote clinical research visits between physicians and patients, and innovate the use of mobile platforms for learning and development and patient engagement to support long-term follow up.

ITC adds its expertise in clinical services for rare diseases, gene therapy, and disease registries to the Red Nucleus R&D suite of services in regulatory strategy, change, and operations for the biopharma industry.

Chris Jones, ITC CEO and co-founder, said, "We are thrilled by the fit between the two companies. Joining Red Nucleus launches the next chapter in our mission to deliver novel endpoints and to improve the nature of clinical research for both patients and sponsors. We can now do so with the global footprint, technology investment, and the caring, attentive culture Red Nucleus has created."

"ITC is a wonderful addition to the Red Nucleus family. In this new era of virtual and remote clinical trials, ITC offers study sponsors and participants innovative technology to facilitate a more convenient, forward-thinking, and patient-friendly data collection approach. With its technology, ITC removes roadblocks so that in-need patient populations can participate in these critical trials in a way that is better for them. With ITC, our service and product offerings as well as therapeutic area coverage are strengthened," adds Red Nucleus CEO Ian Kelly. "RN wants to make a difference for our clients and society, and ITC is a great way for us to do so."

The transaction closed in March 2021.

About iTakeControl Health

iTakeControl is a clinical research company based in Boston, MA focusing on patient-centric research services and innovative clinical design to serve genetic diseases and personalized medicine such as gene therapies, real world evidence, and rare diseases. www.iTakeControlHealth.com

About Red Nucleus

Red Nucleus is the premier provider of strategic learning, performance, and process solutions exclusively for the life sciences industry. Our global solutions engage and inspire teams across the commercial and R&D spaces and are designed to boost understanding, efficacy, and compliance. Squarely focused on the life sciences industry for close to 30 years, Red Nucleus takes pride in our long-term relationships with industry leaders, as well as our strategic partnerships with innovative startups. Red Nucleus is headquartered in Yardley, PA. The company also has offices in Malvern, PA; Boston, MA; Toronto, Canada; the United Kingdom; India; and Japan. Visit www.rednucleus.com to learn more.

