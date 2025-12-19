Italdesign USA: A Strategic Bridge Between Italy and Detroit

Design, engineering, and vehicle development serving OEMs and the U.S. academic network.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Italdesign S.p.A. is distributing a series of executive video interviews featuring Italdesign S.p.A CEO Antonio Casu, Head of Design Joaquin Garcia, and Chief Technology officer Davide Casini, and Italdesign USA CEO Fabrizio Mina who leads Italdesign's subsidiary based in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Following is the English translation of Mina's interview.

"Italdesign USA was inaugurated last year in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, in the heart of the Detroit metropolitan area, strengthening the Group's presence in the United States and reinforcing its historical ties with the North American market.

"The choice of Michigan reflects the strong industrial affinity between Detroit and Turin, both historic centers of the global automotive industry. Detroit is synonymous with iconic brands such as Ford, GM, and Stellantis, while Turin has long been associated with Fiat and Stellantis. In this context, Italdesign brings Italian excellence in design and engineering to the U.S. mobility market.

"Italdesign USA offers the same comprehensive range of services as the Italian headquarters: from design to concept development, from full vehicle engineering—including body-in-white and interiors—to production and homologation, including ultra-limited series. Among the most emblematic projects is the Nissan GT-R 50 by Italdesign, produced in limited editions. The U.S. office also provides expertise in sectors such as aerospace, robotics, medical, and industrial design.

"To further strengthen engagement with the market, Italdesign is planning an event in Michigan xt year to showcase the company's full value chain—from design and engineering to prototyping and final production—to clients and partners.

"Active in the American market since the 1970s, Italdesign today consolidates its commitment through a strategic local presence, enabling closer collaboration with clients, access to Michigan's academic network, and the development of new industrial partnerships."

Italdesign USA LLC company profile

Bringing Italian Excellence to the Heart of the American Automotive Industry.

Headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Mich.—in the heart of the Motor City area—Italdesign USA, a subsidiary of the Turin, Italy-based Italdesign Group, offers a full spectrum of automotive services tailored to the diverse needs of the North American automotive market. Whether partnering with established manufacturers or pioneering startups entering the automotive sector, Italdesign USA provides end-to-end solutions, including creativity, design, whole vehicle development, advanced electrics and electronics development, prototype production, integration, testing, and validation.

Its fully integrated, turnkey approach enables Italdesign USA to support clients at every stage of their journey. From a blank sheet of paper to production-ready vehicles, Italdesign USA offers seamless support through each step of the process. With creativity embedded in the company's DNA and unmatched engineering expertise, Italdesign USA delivers the comprehensive expertise that has made the Italdesign Group a unique name in the automotive sector for over 57 years.

Italdesign

Press Office

[email protected]

Gary Fong

North American Media Relations

[email protected]m

+1 678-772-8385

PRESS DOWNLOADS

Please follow this link to download this press release and HIGH-RESOLUTION Italdesign images and other editorial assets.

For more information, visit www.italdesign.it, visit the Italdesign Media Center, and click here for the latest news.

Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram, Youtube, Pinterest

SOURCE Italdesign