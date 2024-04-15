iTalent Digital CEO Renée La Londe makes Inc.'s 2024 Female Founders List

Inc.'s seventh annual Female Founders list highlights entrepreneurs with world-changing companies

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iTalent Digital announced today that CEO and Founder Renée La Londe was named to Inc.'s seventh annual Female Founders list, honoring 250 women whose innovations and ideas are shaping the world into a better place.

iTalent Digital CEO Renée La Londe named to Inc.'s 2024 Female Founders List

Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world's biggest problems. The list features women who have overcome challenges and lifted those around them, while leading impactful organizations across the country. They join the ranks of previous honorees including Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, and Shonda Rhimes.

"It's an honor to be included in a group of women who have relentlessly pursued their visions and have had the tenacity to challenge the status quo and shatter paradigms in their respective industries," said Renée La Londe. "I salute Inc. for recognizing women who pave the path for the generations to come."

Among the achievements that the Inc. judging panels noted was Ms. La Londe's pioneering application of artificial intelligence to solve pressing enterprise problems related to customer experience, talent acquisition, and digital transformation. Her company's revenue growth of 54% over the past three years was also a consideration.

Inc. editors gave high marks to Renée's commitment to closing the gender gap in the tech industry, including the founding of GLAM, a nonprofit organization that introduces girls aged 8-12 to the world of entrepreneurship and technology, and exposes them to inspirational women role models.

Inc. Executive Editor Diana Ransom said, "The past year, for many, will go down as one of the hardest ever—between a funding freeze and ad-spending pullback. The female founders on this year's list are a testament to what triumph over adversity looks like. They should all be proud of this singular accomplishment."

In a message sent to this year's honorees, Ms. Ransom noted that this year's applicant pool was "our most competitive ever." To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/female-founders

Join the Female Founders conversation using #FemaleFounders.

About iTalent Digital

iTalent Digital is a global woman- and minority-owned software engineering and full-service tech consulting company headquartered in Silicon Valley that helps the companies changing the world reimagine what is possible by enabling new experiences and ways of operating. iTalent challenges the status quo through next-generation CX and EX, BI, data and analytics, technology operations transformation, AI, and software development and engineering. For more information, visit italentdigital.com.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning, multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion among the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

