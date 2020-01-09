iTalent Digital Launches Chama to Enable Intelligent Change Management

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iTalent Digital today announced the public launch of Chama™, a technological platform that disrupts how companies measure, track, implement and manage change.

Chama, whose name is a portmanteau derived from the words change and management, is an intelligent, cloud-based platform that drives the delivery of iTalent Digital's proprietary Change as a Service (CaaS) offering. CaaS incorporates change holistically into an enterprise's ongoing operating model, rather than treating it as a succession of discrete initiatives.

Screen view of a Chama dashboard showing change saturation by role and stakeholder group, as well as number of impacts by region and other variables. Visit www.chamacloud.com for more details and screen views. Chama logo

Chama was built by iTalent Digital's software engineering team to empower organizations to manage change holistically across projects, programs and portfolios. It is currently deployed as a pilot with one of iTalent Digital's Fortune 500 customers.

The configurable platform allows an organization to customize key change characteristics to align change plans with their operating model. Among other functionalities, it gives portfolio owners and leadership a holistic view of all change activities in an integrated change management plan and an understanding of change saturation on different levels and from various perspectives.

Chama's AI-enabled match capability allows each change experience to be evaluated and factored into subsequent decision-making so that initiatives are grounded in data-based insights and demonstrated best practices. This "recommendations engine" learns from past experience and extrapolates relevant choices that can have the best outcomes on change adoption. This ensures effective knowledge sharing with consistent change processes across change managers, leaders, and stakeholders for better decision-making.

"Global enterprises can have hundreds or even thousands of discrete change initiatives being deployed at any given moment," said Leslie Ottavi, Chief Transformation Officer of iTalent Digital and lead architect of Chama. "An intelligent, data-driven platform like Chama that enables leadership to see and understand what is changing, who it is impacting and by how much is the only way to avoid the costly and counterproductive impacts of poorly coordinated change initiatives."

Chama™ is one of three major iTalent Digital innovations to have been launched within the past year. The other two are MojoRank™, an intelligent recruiting platform that completely re-engineers traditional recruiting workflows with cutting-edge AI technology, and Intelligent Content Syndication™ (ICS), a first-in-kind CX technology that intelligently surfaces relevant and valuable content where the user is, no matter where it is sourced from, so customers are always at the right place, at the right time, right where they are. Visit www.italentdigital.com to discover the company's full suite of solutions.

About iTalent

iTalent Digital is an innovative global woman- and minority-owned digital consulting and software engineering company headquartered in San Jose, California. It helps companies achieve exceptional business outcomes through a suite of digital transformation services such as enterprise collaboration, unified search and relevancy transformation, business insights and analytics, cloud and software development, and Change as a Service (CaaS). For more information about Chama, contact chama@italentdigital.com.

Press Contact: Michèle Foster / 232109@email4pr.com / +1 (512) 772 4701

SOURCE iTalent Digital

Related Links

https://www.italentdigital.com/index

