iTalent Digital Named Disruptor Company of the Year for SmartConX

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iTalent Digital announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named iTalent Digital "Disruptor Company of the Year" in the Information Technology Cloud/SaaS category for SmartConX (previously known as Intelligent Content Syndication). These prestigious global awards recognize disruptive technologies and innovative solutions that are transforming consumer and enterprise experiences everywhere.

SmartConX is an intelligent integration-as-a-service platform that allows companies to perform a wide range of complex integrations in a cost-effective manner, saving their customers millions of dollars and vastly improving the user experience by "Connecting the Digital Experience." This cloud solution facilitates systems integrations in order to connect people, content, and expertise in new ways. Deep integrations tend to be complex, expensive, and treated as one-off projects. SmartConX optimizes, streamlines, and automates all of the foundational elements of the integration so different platforms can be effortlessly connected, without adding to the complexity of the systems configurations.

"We are proud to be recognized as Disruptor Company of the Year by the Globee Awards," said Fred Walters, Chief Innovation Officer at iTalent Digital. "This recognition is a nod to our success in enabling companies to Connect the Digital Experience, as well as to our amazing team who listens to and delivers innovative solutions for many of the world's leading companies."

San Madan, co-President of Globee Awards, added, "Disruptive technologies and solutions are transforming consumer experiences everywhere while consumer and end-user needs are continuously evolving. Legacy systems are not always fast enough to accept and respond to such needs."

Disruptors are companies that have the potential and competence to displace existing solutions, companies, and even entire industries. To be eligible to participate in the competition, a business must be a privately owned company that's operating for profit, must be independently owned and not a subsidiary, and can be located anywhere in the world. Judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

The Globee Awards describe Disruptor Companies as highly persistent, mostly beginning from scratch without the constraints of traditionally accepted processes or business models. They use technology and modern tools to achieve end results. Disruptors do things differently and are not hindered by existing ways of industry stalwarts. They are ready to take on enormous challenges and find solutions for biggest pain points customers experience.

