Italgas CEO Paolo Gallo Joins Picarro Board of Directors

"We are honored to have Paolo join our board of directors," said Alex Balkanski, chief executive officer at Picarro. "Mr. Gallo's vast expertise will be of great value to Picarro as we realize our vision of enabling natural gas operators' digital transition."

"Picarro has built the industry's leading methane analytics platform. It has enabled Italgas, as well as the world's leading gas utilities companies, to evolve gas infrastructure towards a more sustainable future." said Mr. Gallo. "For the first time, thanks to Picarro's technology, it is possible to quantify the actual carbon footprint and effectively target the fugitive emissions."

Picarro's Gas business enables operators to reduce emissions, improve the safety of their infrastructure and increase capital efficiency via a patented methodology of advanced leak detection, emissions quantification, and an award-winning software analytics platform. Utilities around the globe rely on Picarro's decade of detection experience and extensive data lake, providing the most advanced technology in the industry.

