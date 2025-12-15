ITALIA DEL VINO ON THE RISE: CAMPANIA JOINS THE CONSORTIUM WITH DONNACHIARA, FIRST MODULE OF THE WINE BUSINESS ACADEMY COMPLETED

Positive results in terms of representation and system, with 24 companies from 18 regions. The journey with Luiss Business School continues to train the talents of tomorrow.

ROME, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consorzio Italia del Vino closes 2025 with a positive balance sheet in terms of growth and representation, confirming its position as a benchmark for Italian wine with a total turnover of more than €1.5 billion, an export share of approximately 15% of the national total, and a total ownership of 15,000 hectares of vineyards. These figures highlight the solidity of a group that now comprises 24 companies across 18 regions, committed to enhancing territories, supporting member companies, and promoting Italian wine on global markets, while staying attuned to new consumption trends and the training of future talents.

"In 2025, the wine market in Italy saw a further slowdown in consumption: household purchasing has become more selective, daily consumption has continued to decline, and the importance of special occasions has increased, since white, rosé and especially sparkling wines are performing better than traditional reds", explains Roberta Corrà, President of Consorzio Italia del Vino. "This is not a collapse, but a steady erosion linked both to the cost of living and to a cultural shift: the average Italian consumer drinks less, but chooses more carefully, rewarding freshness, versatility and drinkability".

The trend is reflected abroad as well: the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom – Italy's main markets – are recording lower volumes compared to 2024, due to persistent inflation, greater caution in distribution, and the introduction of US tariffs on European wine. "Here too, demand is favouring more contemporary segments, with Prosecco remaining the driver of Italian exports and continuing to grow as a 'comfort' category even in times of economic uncertainty", Corrà continues.

Looking ahead to 2026, the stabilization of inflation and the reduction of stockpiles in some markets point to a more favourable scenario. "It is reasonable to expect a moderate rebound in demand, driven by white and sparkling wines, and by more modern communication capable of engaging new consumer groups. Companies that can interpret contemporary language and speak to younger targets will have an advantage. This is also why we launched Wine Business Academy: an advanced training course for the wine managers of tomorrow, developed in collaboration with Luiss Business School, which has just completed its first module", Corrà concludes.

The training program, supported by Gate 39, Veronafiere, Colangelo & Partners, and Wine Enthusiast, will involve the selected participants – 18 Italians and two international candidates – engaged from January 12th to March 13th in a curricular internship within the Consortium's companies and the project partners. This experience will form the basis of their final project work. The Graduation Ceremony at the end of March will be followed by a press conference at Vinitaly 2026, during which the students selected for collaboration contracts will be announced. Meanwhile, Italia del Vino continues to grow in terms of regional representation, announcing Campania's return thanks to the entry of Donnachiara. Founded in 2005 by Chiara Petitto, now President, and led by her daughter Ilaria Petitto, Donnachiara was created with the aim of transforming the family's historic estate into a winery dedicated to her grandmother, Donna Chiara Mazzarelli Petitto. With vineyards in Montefalcione, between the DOCG areas of Fiano di Avellino and Taurasi, and with the historic Aglianico estate in Torre le Nocelle, in the heart of the Taurasi DOCG production area, the company specializes in Irpinia's three DOCGs – Fiano di Avellino, Taurasi and Greco di Tufo – as well as the traditional Aglianico and Falanghina varieties.

Press Office

Julia Forschino | [email protected] | 203.829.1557

Consorzio Italia del Vino

The Consortium brings together 24 prestigious leading companies in Italian wine, with a combined turnover exceeding €1.5 billion and an export share of around 15% of the national total. Since 2009 it has worked on international markets with the aim of increasing knowledge and culture of Italian wine, expanding its presence worldwide, and developing overall awareness of the Italian lifestyle. The 24 member companies operate in 18 Italian wine regions, with total vineyard holdings of 15,000 hectares and a total workforce of more than 3,500 direct employees. They are: Angelini Wines & Estates, Banfi, Bisol1542, Cà Maiol, Collis Heritage, Di Majo Norante, Diesel Farm, Donnachiara, Drei Donà, Duca di Salaparuta, Ferrari F.lli Lunelli, Gruppo Italiano Vini, Gruppo Mezzacorona, Herita Marzotto Wine Estates, Le Monde, Librandi Antonio e Nicodemo, Lunae Bosoni, Marchesi di Barolo, Medici Ermete & Figli, Mesa, Oniwines, Terre de La Custodia, Torrevento and Zonin1821.

Ufficio stampa: Studio Cru ∙ via Vecchia Ferriera 59B, Vicenza ∙ telefono: 0444–042110 ∙ mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Consorzio Italia del Vino