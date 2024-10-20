Italian American and Indigenous Peoples Leaders Thaw Relations, Paving the Way for Inter-Cultural Collaborations

Meanwhile, President Biden and First Lady honor Italian American heritage and leadership at White House reception.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Lady Jill Biden hosted a delegation of Italian American leaders at the White House on October 16, paying tribute to their advocacy and her ancestry.

"My grandparents taught me to never waste an opportunity to invite more people to the table and make a difference together. So, I knew I had to bring those values of love, abundance, and service to the White House as the first Italian American First Lady," Dr. Biden said, with President Joe Biden at her side.

Ron Onesti, president of the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans (JCCIA), takes the podium to honor the Native American community at Daley Plaza during the 2024 Chicago Columbus Day Parade, held on Oct. 14, 2024. Members of the Native American Guardian's Association (NAGA) performed in the parade, marking the new inter-cultural ties established between NAGA and the Conference of Presidents of Major Italian American Organizations (COPOMIAO).

Basil Russo — president of the Conference of Presidents of Major Italian American Organizations (COPOMIAO) and national president of the Italian Sons and Daughters of America (ISDA) — was instrumental in launching the inaugural Italian American Heritage Month White House reception in 2023. This year, Russo once again encouraged Dr. Biden to honor their shared heritage.

"The President and First Lady wholeheartedly support Italian American culture and history, which includes honoring Columbus Day," said Russo. "It is of significant importance that the next administration, in turn, celebrates and upholds this history."

Meanwhile, COPOMIAO affiliates and the Native American Guardian's Association (NAGA) have cemented meaningful inter-cultural ties, including virtual "solidarity sessions" between the two groups, which culminated in NAGA's direct participation in this year's Chicago Columbus Day Parade, held on Oct. 14.

"This partnership highlights the distinct yet complementary perspectives our cultures bring to the observance of Indigenous Peoples and Italian American heritage, each deserving its own Day of mutual celebration," according to a joint statement from Ron Onesti, Tom Damigella and Andre DiMino, who respectively lead the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans, the Italian American Alliance and the Italian American One Voice Coalition (all affiliate members of COPOMIAO); and NAGA Co-Founder Eunice Davidson and President Tony Henson. "Outside influence, politicians siding with public opinion over facts, and prevailing media subjectivity have pitted Italian, and Native, Americans against each other for too long. Each side is united in supporting the other, and we'll continue to break new ground."

ABOUT COPOMIAO

Formed in NYC in 1975, the Conference of Presidents of Major Italian American Organizations (COPOMIAO) is a coalition of 65 of the most influential, cultural, educational, fraternal and anti-defamation groups in the nation. https://copomiao.org

