Italian American Future Leaders Convenes National Delegation as Cultural Movement Gains Momentum

Held annually in South Florida, the "IAFL" Convention has emerged as a catalyst in elevating the next generation in both collaborative and independent cultural leadership and engagement.

SUNRISE, Fla., Jan. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th annual Italian American Future Leaders Convention ("IAFL4") drew 350 attendees ages 21–35 to South Florida this past week to examine cultural identity, accelerate leadership development and advance strategies for long-term community impact.

Co-sponsored by the Viola Family, the fourth annual Italian American Future Leaders Convention (IAFL4) — held Jan. 16–19 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. — equipped participants with the tools to translate cultural pride into measurable civic, social and organizational outcomes.

Sponsored in part by the Conference of Presidents of Major Italian American Organizations (COPOMIAO), the four-day, all-expense-paid convention is a rising national fellowship platform where Italian American professionals, students and advocates connect to address opportunities and obstacles, while amplifying 21st-century approaches and community-building.

"Fellows" (first-year attendees) and "Alumni" (returning participants) engaged in tailored workshops and panels exploring dual citizenship pathways and ancestry insight, nonprofit and association leadership, social media and digital storytelling by "Growing Up Italian," and the development of independent offshoots designed to celebrate and illuminate culture at the grassroots level.

"Our collective ancestors arrived more than a century ago, many of whom the same age as the IAFL attendees, and just think of all that they built and fought for," said COPOMIAO President and IAFL co-founder Basil Russo. "Whatever paths they choose, IAFL is here to help this generation advance what our ancestors began and write the next chapter of our great Italian American story."

Beyond formal programming, IAFL4 featured networking opportunities, catered Italian cuisine, VIP amenities, a rooftop welcome reception, a popup bocce tournament, traditional dance and a closing celebration.

COPOMIAO continues to invest in leadership development as a strategic priority for the community's future. Through its all-expense-paid model, including hotel accommodations, meals and transportation, IAFL lowers barriers to participation while expanding its national reach.

"As we look ahead to IAFL5, we're incredibly proud of what has been built over the past four years and excited by what comes next," said IAFL Executive Director Andrea Mauck. "The next convention will be a milestone moment, celebrating our successes, and continuing to raise the bar as we deepen our commitment to the Italian American community nationwide."

IAFL President and co-founder John Viola will tease the planning for year five, dubbed "ItalAmericon," in the coming months.

About COPOMIAO

COPOMIAO, based in NYC, is a national coalition of 74 cultural, educational, fraternal and anti-defamation groups. Contact COPOMIAO here.

SOURCE The Conference of Presidents of Major Italian American Organizations