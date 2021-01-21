Italian American Lawyers Association Elects Christian Scali to Board of Governors

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scali Rasmussen Founder and Managing Shareholder Christian Scali has been elected to the Board of Governors of the Italian American Lawyers Association (IALA). The IALA, a Los Angeles-based bar association, was founded in 1977 as an organization of Italian American lawyers through a generous donation from Frank Sinatra. They are known for outstanding speakers, authentic Italian meals, and an energy that is unique to the IALA.

Scali has a diverse legal practice that includes advice and counsel and complex and high stakes litigation. He frequently serves as outside general counsel on behalf of a variety of companies, including Italian American companies. Years of litigating buy/sell and commercial lease disputes on behalf of his clients have made him an effective transactional attorney. His ability to recognize the difference between an important or consequential deal point and one that has no real practical advantage or disadvantage, avoids pointless disputes and allows the parties to more quickly get to a deal.

Scali also creates effective corporate compliance and ethics programs for his clients and represents clients in regulatory enforcement actions and requests for information.

In addition to his work with the IALA, Scali serves on the Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA) Litigation Section Executive Committee and is a delegate for the Board of Directors of the Independent Auto Dealers Association of California (IADAC). The Los Angeles Business Journal named Scali a "2019 Top Litigator" and he was recognized by the publication as a Leader in Law Nominee in 2019 and 2020.

The Italian Lawyers Association's Annual Installation Gala was held on Saturday, January 16, 2021. The Gala was held virtually and it was attended by several judges and several attorneys in the U.S. and Italy.

About Scali Rasmussen

Entrepreneurs and business owners in automotive, retail, hospitality and other industries count on Scali Rasmussen to manage their litigation portfolios as well as a full range of legal issues: employment, cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, acquisitions, real estate and more. With extensive depth representing retail automotive dealerships, the firm is a one-stop, diverse resource for practical, experienced and strategic business legal counsel. For more information, visit Scali Rasmussen.

SOURCE Scali Rasmussen