Italian Cancer Center to be First in Europe to Offer Body Vision's AI-Driven Intraoperative Imaging System for Lung Cancer Diagnosis

The European Institute of Oncology in Milan, Italy is now offering its lung patients the benefits of AI-powered intraoperative 3D imaging.

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Body Vision Medical, the global leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered intraoperative imaging, announced that its first system in Europe will be installed at the IEO (European Institute of Oncology) in Milan, Italy.

The IEO is one of the world's most prestigious hospitals and the fastest growing comprehensive cancer center in Europe. The IEO integrates various areas related to the fight against cancer such as prevention, diagnosis, treatment, training and education, basic and translational research. "The addition of Body Vision's 3D imaging system will enable our team to offer lung patients the latest in cutting-edge imaging technology. This is likely to maximize our ability to provide a timely diagnosis for lung nodules and completes our instrumentation for lung cancer diagnosis and treatment," says Dr. Juliana Guarize, Director of Interventional Pulmonology at IEO.

Body Vision's imaging system uses AI to transform the X-ray images from any conventional C-arm into real-time, intraoperative 3D images. These images allow bronchoscopists to visualize the actual lung lesion and lesion location during diagnostic bronchoscopy procedures, thus enabling biopsy from smaller, more difficult-to-access lung lesions at an earlier stage than ever before.

"Beginning our European commercialization in Italy makes perfect sense. Italian doctors have always been committed to adopting new technologies that improve patient care," says David Webster, CEO of Body Vision Medical. "They're strategic in how they acquire technology considering what value it brings to the patient, provider and the institution all while being cognizant of the financial impact. For these reasons, Body Vision is a perfect fit for the Italian market and we're thankful to Moss S.P.A for their support in this journey."

AI-Driven Intraoperative Imaging: The New Standard in Lung Cancer Diagnostics

Historically, bronchoscopists have struggled to obtain diagnostic tissue from suspicious lung lesions because they cannot see the lesion and lesion location during diagnostic bronchoscopy. Body Vision's intraoperative 3D imaging overcomes this by allowing bronchoscopists to see the actual lesion and lesion location intraoperatively in real-time so that they can precisely navigate to the lesion and visually confirm that they are indeed taking tissue samples from the lesion during biopsy. Because Body Vision is a real-time, intraoperative imaging technology that does not rely on preoperative CT, CT-to-body divergence is nonexistent. There is no other technology readily accessible to bronchoscopists that provides this kind of real-time, intraoperative 3D imaging and image-guided biopsy while also being clinically proven to maximize likelihood of diagnosis.

About IEO (European Institute of Oncology)

About MOSS S.P.A.

MOSS is a medical device distributor, well known in the industry for the successful introduction of several innovative medical technologies in respectful medical institutions around Europe. They are focused on those innovations that make a significant positive impact on patient outcomes and offer world-class clinical support that guarantees the maximum reliability of the products and high customer satisfaction.

About Body Vision Medical

Body Vision Medical is a medical device company specializing in AI-powered, intraoperative 3D imaging. The company, founded in 2014, is addressing the unmet clinical need for early, definitive lung cancer diagnosis and effective treatment of lung lesions via a minimally-invasive procedure. Body Vision is FDA cleared and CE marked. Over 1,500 patients to date have benefited from their advanced, tomographic imaging. Body Vision Medical is committed to making real-time, intraoperative imaging during diagnostic bronchoscopy the standard of care for each and every potential lung cancer patient. Visit bodyvisionmedical.com to learn more and connect with us on LinkedIn.

