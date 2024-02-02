Italian Derby Campaign Kicks Off with Kojiro Hyuga & Others Debuting as New Players Wearing the Juventus Official Uniform "Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team"
TOKYO, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will be holding the Italian Derby Campaign alongside the Serie A Inter vs Juventus match that will be held on February 5, 2024 (JST). See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.
Juventus Selection Transfer
Event Period: Saturday, February 3 16:00 until Saturday, February 17 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)
Filippo Inzars, Davi, Kojiro Hyuga, and Tresaga debut as new players wearing the Juventus official uniform. One SSR player is guaranteed on Steps 3 and 6, and one new SSR player is guaranteed on Step 9.
*There is an SP exchange limit.
Inter Selection Transfer
Event Period: Monday, February 19 16:00 until Monday, March 4 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)
Ryo Ishizaki, Zanetty, and Zlatamović debut as new players wearing the Inter official uniform. One SSR player is guaranteed on Steps 3 and 6, and one new SSR player is guaranteed on Step 9.
*There is an SP exchange limit.
Italian Derby: Event Missions
Event Period: Monday, February 5 16:00 until Monday, February 12 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)
Clear the missions during the event period to receive the following items.
- Special Skill Unlock Medals
- Carefully Selected Player Transfer Tickets
And more
In addition, an Extreme Event will be held where users can earn points to receive Dreamballs, Formations, and more.
Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team
Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 11.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+
Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game
Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)
Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)
Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en
Official X Account: @tsubasaDT_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/
Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48
Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
© KLabGames
Download here:
App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global
AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049
SOURCE KLab Inc.
