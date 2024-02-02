Italian Derby Campaign Kicks Off with Kojiro Hyuga & Others Debuting as New Players Wearing the Juventus Official Uniform "Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team"

News provided by

KLab Inc.

02 Feb, 2024, 02:10 ET

TOKYO, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will be holding the Italian Derby Campaign alongside the Serie A Inter vs Juventus match that will be held on February 5, 2024 (JST). See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.

Juventus Selection Transfer

Continue Reading
KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will be holding the Italian Derby Campaign alongside the Serie A Inter vs Juventus match that will be held on February 5, 2024 (JST).
KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will be holding the Italian Derby Campaign alongside the Serie A Inter vs Juventus match that will be held on February 5, 2024 (JST).

Event Period: Saturday, February 3 16:00 until Saturday, February 17 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Filippo Inzars, Davi, Kojiro Hyuga, and Tresaga debut as new players wearing the Juventus official uniform. One SSR player is guaranteed on Steps 3 and 6, and one new SSR player is guaranteed on Step 9.

*There is an SP exchange limit.

Inter Selection Transfer

Event Period: Monday, February 19 16:00 until Monday, March 4 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Ryo Ishizaki, Zanetty, and Zlatamović debut as new players wearing the Inter official uniform. One SSR player is guaranteed on Steps 3 and 6, and one new SSR player is guaranteed on Step 9.

*There is an SP exchange limit.

Italian Derby: Event Missions

Event Period: Monday, February 5 16:00 until Monday, February 12 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Clear the missions during the event period to receive the following items.

  • Special Skill Unlock Medals
  • Carefully Selected Player Transfer Tickets

And more

In addition, an Extreme Event will be held where users can earn points to receive Dreamballs, Formations, and more.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes:                                Android™ 4.4+, iOS 11.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+
Genre:                                                  Head-to-head football simulation game
Price:                                                    Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)
Supported Regions:                           Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)
Official Website:                                 https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en
Official X Account:                             @tsubasaDT_en
Official Facebook Page:                    https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen
Official YouTube Channel:                 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/
Official Discord Channel:                  https://discord.gg/6tyEs48
Copyright:                                           ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
                                                             ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
                                                             © KLabGames

Download here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

SOURCE KLab Inc.

Also from this source

"Bleach: Brave Souls" New Year's Campaign Begins Saturday, December 30

"Bleach: Brave Souls" New Year's Campaign Begins Saturday, December 30

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and...
Honoka Nishimura & Anzu Haruno to Appear in the "Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" YouTube Livestream Renewal

Honoka Nishimura & Anzu Haruno to Appear in the "Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" YouTube Livestream Renewal

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will be renewing the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Sporting Events

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.